“Tough day for the LIV golfers” - Eddie Pepperell expresses strong disapproval of LIV Golf post interview with Matthieu Pavon

English pro golfer Eddie Pepperell is known to be quite critical of the LIV Golf Series, and this time was no different. After Matthieu Pavon claimed victory on the DP World Tour on his 185th start, Pepperell could not help but comment on the LIV series in a post interview.

Pavon smashed his way to victory at the Spanish Open and broke down in tears immediately after his win. He felt rather emotional about his late grandfather, for whom he was playing the game. Speaking via Golf Magic, Pavon said:

"He is up there. I think he will be very proud."

Eddie Pepperell decided to tag the tweet that was posted by the DP World Tour of Pavon and said, 'Here is something truly meaningful'. He also went on to criticize LIV Golfers in another tweet, stating:

"Tough day for the LIV golfers, knowing they will be unable to earn world ranking points . Fear not though fellas, life goes on. I would know."

The tweet was also a dig at himself, as he seems to not be earning any points recently because of his play. This has also caused the 32-year-old Englishman to fall 207th in the World (OWGR rankings) after peaking a few years ago.

LIV Golf's request for players to be awarded OWGR ranking points denied

In a recent decision, LIV Golf's request for its players to be awarded OWGR Points was denied by the board. The decision, a technical one, stated that the golfers were not competing on the same level as the rest of the tours. According to chairman Peter Dawson, the board could not reach a unanimous decision (h/t ESPN).

"This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them."

The decision was severely opposed by several golfers, many of whom held the World No. 1 rank during their careers. They have been a part of the OWGR rankings for quite a long time, and needless to say, this is a big blow to the series.