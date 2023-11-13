“Tough to put into words right now” - Emotional triumph for Camilo Villegas in Bermuda as he dedicates victory to his ‘little one’

Camilo Villegas ended his winless drought at the Port Royal Golf Course last Sunday. He defeated Swedish professional golfer Alex Noren by a two-stroke margin to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

After registering his fifth PGA Tour win, the 41-year-old Columbian got emotional as this was probably his best performance in recent times. He shot two consecutive rounds of 6 under 65.

While speaking to the Golf Channel, Camilo Villegas dedicated his win to his daughter, Mia, who lost her life after a long battle with tumors. He spoke about his love for the game of golf and said via Golf.com,

"Tough to put into words right now. I love this game. This game has given me so many great things, but in the process, it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things, but in the process, it kicks my butt too."

Last week, Camilo Villegas was at the El Cardonal at Diamante playing in the World Wide Technology Championship. He lost to Erik Van Rooyen by two strokes and finished tied for second with Matt Kuchar on the leaderboard.

Speaking on his recent performance in the last two weeks, the 41-year-old said that he had a different kind of calmness. He was quoted by the Golf.com as saying:

“I never felt so comfortable being in contention like I did the last couple weeks, to be honest. It's kind of weird, it's kind of strange. Even when I was in contention back in the day, yeah, a few years ago, 10 or more, I didn't have this calmness. I've got to really analyze what happened the last couple weeks, try to replicate more often."

Camilo Villegas spoke about the incredible support he received in the past two weeks. He revealed that after the runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, fans sent him over 500 text messages.

How much has Camilo Villegas won at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

The 41-year-old Columbian won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Port Royal Golf Course. He defeated Alex Noren by two strokes to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and earn the $1,170,000 paycheck out of the $6,500,000 prize pool. He also earned 500 FedEx Cup points and has jumped to 75th in the fall rankings.

Camilo Villegas started off his campaign with a 4 under 67 in the opening round on Thursday. He bettered it on Friday after shooting a bogey-less round of 8 under 63.

He continued his sensational run during both the weekend rounds. On Saturday, he shot a 6 under 65 with the help of birdies and a bogey. Later on, he shot a bogey-less round of 6 under 65 on Sunday with the help of six birdies to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.