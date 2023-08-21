Tour Championship 2023 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 TOUR Championship brings us a season finale that promises to be spectacular. Even before it begins, it is already generating expectations due to the movements that occurred in the FedEx Cup ranking after the BMW Championship. This has brought notable changes to the field since the last event of the season.

Until a few days ago, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy were expected to be in contention for the FedEx Cup. However, Viktor Hovland has not only joined this group but also left the Spaniard and the Northern Irishman behind.

In the TOUR Championship, the rankings are more valuable than in any other tournament, as players are given a stroke advantage before the start of the tournament. For this reason, Scheffler will be teeing off with a score of -10, Hovland with -8, and so on.

Scheffler and Hovland themselves will be teeing off as the main pairing, not only because they are the highest in the FedEx Cup standings but because they are the two players who will start the TOUR Championship with the biggest lead. The duo of McIlroy and Rahm will also be garnering a lot of attention.

Logically, other pairings will also be closely followed, even though they may not have as much chance at the start.

One that will undoubtedly be closely followed is that of the charismatic and mediatic Lucas Glover and Max Homa, as well as that of major champions Patrick Cantlay-Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark-Matt Fitzpatrick.

In accordance with TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup rules, the first place finisher will start with a score of -10, the second place finisher with -8, the third place finisher with -7, the fourth place finisher with -6, and the fifth place finisher with -5.

From there, five players will start at -4, five at -3, five at -2, five at -1, and the final five at even-par.

TOUR Championship tee times

Below are all the TOUR Championship tee times (Eastern Time):

1 Scottie Scheffler -10 2:00 PM

2 Viktor Hovland -8 2:00 PM

3 Rory McIlroy -7 1:49 PM

4 Jon Rahm -6 1:49 PM

5 Lucas Glover -5 1:38 PM

T6 Max Homa -4 1:38 PM

T6 Patrick Cantlay -4 1:27 PM

T6 Brian Harman -4 1:27 PM

T6 Wyndham Clark -4 1:16 PM

T6 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 1:16 PM

T11 Tommy Fleetwood -3 1:05 PM

T11 Russell Henley -3 1:05 PM

T11 Keegan Bradley -3 12:54 PM

T11 Rickie Fowler -3 12:54 PM

T11 Xander Schauffele -3 12:43 PM

T16 Tom Kim -2 12:43 PM

T16 Sungjae Im -2 12:32 PM

T16 Tony Finau -2 12:32 PM

T16 Corey Conners -2 12:21 PM

T16 Si Woo Kim -2 12:21 PM

T21 Taylor Moore -1 12:10 PM

T21 Nick Taylor -1 12:10 PM

T21 Adam Schenk -1 11:59 AM

T21 Collin Morikawa -1 11:59 AM

T21 Jason Day -1 11:48 AM

T26 Sam Burns E 11:48 AM

T26 Emiliano Grillo E 11:37 AM

T26 Tyrrell Hatton E 11:37 AM

T26 Jordan Spieth E 11:26 AM

T26 Sepp Straka E 11:26 AM