Tour Championship 2023: Ticket prices and more

The Tour Championship is the ultimate finale of the FedEx Cup playoffs where 30 best golfers will fight out for the penultimate event of the PGA Tour. It will take place at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will be a star-studded affair where many prominent personalities will grace their presence to see out the winner of the championship.

The East Lake Golf Course has varied options for its spectators who wish to watch the event live at the venue. There are several ways spectators can watch the event live with various pricing options. However, the three most prominent options are the Grounds Ticket, Tailgate Terrace, and the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club.

The Grounds ticket is the cheapest available option while the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club is reserved for the select few willing to pay an expensive price. All three options have different perks and advantages that are offered to the viewers. Additionally, the prices will also increase as the rounds increase.

For example, the tickets for Wednesday (August 23) will be the cheapest while the tickets for the final round on Sunday (August 27) will be the most expensive. Below, we have compiled a table of all the comprehensive ticket prices via ticketmaster.com, the official website to buy Tour Championship tickets:

Date Grounds Ticket Tailgate Terrace Michelob Ultra Athletic Club 23rd August 2023 $35 NA $175 24th August 2023 $85 NA $250 25th August 2023 $98 NA $251 26th August 2023 $108 NA $275 27th August 2023 $105 NA $275

Additionally, spectators will also have the pay an amount for the parking charges outside the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

Where to watch Tour Championship 2023: Live stream and more

The Tour Championship is easily one of the biggest golfing events of the year. Many influential golfers including Scottie Scheffler, Rory Mcllroy, and Brian Harman will compete for the prestigious FedEx Cup trophy. The event will be played out in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, for the people who can't make it to Atlanta, there is an additional option of live streaming. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+ in America. All the viewers outside of the country will have to use a VPN to watch the event.

However, Sky Sports also has the right to stream the final PGA Tour event live. Regardless, that feature is only available in the UK. The Tour Championship has massive hype around it and many golf fanatics are waiting for the champion who will lift the FedEx Cup trophy.