Tour Championship 2025 payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $40 million purse

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 24, 2025 23:54 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
Tommy Fleetwood poses after winning the Tour Championship 2025

On Sunday, August 24, Tommy Fleetwood finally broke his PGA Tour title drought after claiming the Tour Championship. The star golfer carded a 2-under 68 in the fourth round to post a three-shot win over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

The Tour Championship 2025 had a purse size of was $40 million, and Fleetwood bagged $10 million as the winner's share. Henley and Cantlay won $4.3525 million each for the joint runner-up finish at the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Fleetwood entered the final day at East Lake Golf Club with a 54-hole lead in hopes of ending his maiden title wait. He began with a birdie on Hole 2 and shot 33 on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two birdies against a couple of bogeys to finish at 18-under.

On the other hand, co-leader Cantlay fell behind after posting 71 with the help of four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey. Henely could also finish at T2 after shooting 69.

Notably, this was the third time this season that Fleetwood entered the Sunday round in a winning position. However, he finally got lucky the third time after the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship heartbreaks.

Speaking of others, Scottie Scheffler finished T4 after shooting a 2-under 68. He was joined by Cameron Young and Corey Conners, who fired 66 and 62, respectively. The trio received $2,616,667 each, while Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, and Sam Burns took a share of $1,121,667 each for the T7 finish.

Tour Championship 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the Tour Championship 2025:

  • 1. Tommy Fleetwood (-18): $10,000,000
  • T2. Russell Henley (-15): $4,352,500
  • T2. Patrick Cantlay (-15): $4,352,500
  • T4. Corey Conners (-14): $2,616,667
  • T4. Scottie Scheffler (-14): $2,616,667
  • T4. Cameron Young (-14): $2,616,667
  • T7. Justin Thomas (-13): $1,121,667
  • T7. Sam Burns (-13): $1,121,667
  • T7. Keegan Bradley (-13): $1,121,667
  • T10. Chris Gotterup (-12): $715,000
  • T10. Ben Griffin (-12): $715,000
  • 12. Viktor Hovland (-11): $660,000
  • T13. Brian Harman (-10): $570,000
  • T13. Harris English (-10): $570,000
  • T13. Akshay Bhatia (-10): $570,000
  • T13. Shane Lowry (-10): $570,000
  • T17. Harry Hall (-9): $482,500
  • T17. Robert MacIntyre (-9): $482,500
  • T19. Collin Morikawa (-8): $452,500
  • T19. Nick Taylor (-8): $452,500
  • T21. Justin Rose (-7): $422,500
  • T21. Ludvig Åberg (-7): $422,500
  • T23. Rory McIlroy (-6): $395,000
  • T23. Maverick McNealy (-6): $395,000
  • T25. J.J. Spaun (-4): $377,500
  • T25. Andrew Novak (-4): $377,500
  • T27. Sungjae Im (E): $367,500
  • T27. Jacob Bridgeman (E): $367,500
  • 29. Hideki Matsuyama (+3): $360,000
  • 30. Sepp Straka (+7): $355,000
