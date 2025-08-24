Tour Championship 2025 payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $40 million purse

On Sunday, August 24, Tommy Fleetwood finally broke his PGA Tour title drought after claiming the Tour Championship. The star golfer carded a 2-under 68 in the fourth round to post a three-shot win over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.
The Tour Championship 2025 had a purse size of was $40 million, and Fleetwood bagged $10 million as the winner's share. Henley and Cantlay won $4.3525 million each for the joint runner-up finish at the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Fleetwood entered the final day at East Lake Golf Club with a 54-hole lead in hopes of ending his maiden title wait. He began with a birdie on Hole 2 and shot 33 on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two birdies against a couple of bogeys to finish at 18-under.
On the other hand, co-leader Cantlay fell behind after posting 71 with the help of four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey. Henely could also finish at T2 after shooting 69.
Notably, this was the third time this season that Fleetwood entered the Sunday round in a winning position. However, he finally got lucky the third time after the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship heartbreaks.
Speaking of others, Scottie Scheffler finished T4 after shooting a 2-under 68. He was joined by Cameron Young and Corey Conners, who fired 66 and 62, respectively. The trio received $2,616,667 each, while Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, and Sam Burns took a share of $1,121,667 each for the T7 finish.
Tour Championship 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at the complete payout for the Tour Championship 2025:
- 1. Tommy Fleetwood (-18): $10,000,000
- T2. Russell Henley (-15): $4,352,500
- T2. Patrick Cantlay (-15): $4,352,500
- T4. Corey Conners (-14): $2,616,667
- T4. Scottie Scheffler (-14): $2,616,667
- T4. Cameron Young (-14): $2,616,667
- T7. Justin Thomas (-13): $1,121,667
- T7. Sam Burns (-13): $1,121,667
- T7. Keegan Bradley (-13): $1,121,667
- T10. Chris Gotterup (-12): $715,000
- T10. Ben Griffin (-12): $715,000
- 12. Viktor Hovland (-11): $660,000
- T13. Brian Harman (-10): $570,000
- T13. Harris English (-10): $570,000
- T13. Akshay Bhatia (-10): $570,000
- T13. Shane Lowry (-10): $570,000
- T17. Harry Hall (-9): $482,500
- T17. Robert MacIntyre (-9): $482,500
- T19. Collin Morikawa (-8): $452,500
- T19. Nick Taylor (-8): $452,500
- T21. Justin Rose (-7): $422,500
- T21. Ludvig Åberg (-7): $422,500
- T23. Rory McIlroy (-6): $395,000
- T23. Maverick McNealy (-6): $395,000
- T25. J.J. Spaun (-4): $377,500
- T25. Andrew Novak (-4): $377,500
- T27. Sungjae Im (E): $367,500
- T27. Jacob Bridgeman (E): $367,500
- 29. Hideki Matsuyama (+3): $360,000
- 30. Sepp Straka (+7): $355,000