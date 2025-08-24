Tour Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each player earn from the $40,000,000 purse?

The 2025 Tour Championship is underway at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Players will go head-to-head on Sunday, August 24, to battle it out to earn the biggest slice of the $40 million purse prize.
Following the conclusion of the penultimate round, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood share the lead with a total 54-hole score of 16 under par each. The winner of the 2025 Tour Championship will earn a massive payday worth 25 percent of the purse, which amounts to a whopping $10 million.
The runner-up of the prestigious tournament will receive 12.50 percent of the purse, which is $5 million. In case of a two-man and three-man tie, each player would receive $4,352,500 and $3,968,333.33, respectively.
Every player who finishes inside the top 8 at the 2025 Tour Championship is guaranteed at least a seven-figure payday. Those who will claim their position in the top 15 of the 30-player field will earn at least half a million dollars.
The player who claims the last, 30th, position at the FedEx Cup Playoff finale will earn $355,000 for trying their best in Atlanta.
Here's a look at how much each player at the 2025 Tour Championship would earn from the $40 million purse (via CBS Sports):
- 1st: $10,000,000
- 2nd: $5,000,000
- 3rd: $3,705,000
- 4th: $3,200,000
- 5th: $2,750,000
- 6th: $1,900,000
- 7th: $1,400,000
- 8th: $1,065,000
- 9th: $900,000
- 10th: $735,000
- 11th: $695,000
- 12th: $660,000
- 13th: $625,000
- 14th: $590,000
- 15th: $560,000
- 16th: $505,000
- 17th: $490,000
- 18th: $475,000
- 19th: $460,000
- 20th: $445,000
- 21st: $430,000
- 22nd: $415,000
- 23rd: $400,000
- 24th: $390,000
- 25th: $380,000
- 26th: $375,000
- 27th: $370,000
- 28th: $365,000
- 29th: $360,000
- 30th: $355,000
Sepp Straka posted a 7-over-par 77 round on Saturday to drop 3 spots down the leaderboard. Heading into Sunday's showdown, he holds the last, 30th, position.
Where does each player stand at the 2025 Tour Championship?
With 18 holes of competition left at the East Lake Golf Club, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay share the two-stroke lead over Russell Henley.
According to FanDuel, the Englishman has the best odds of securing his maiden PGA Tour victory at this week's tournament. While Fleetwood bears odds of +220 to win, Henley trails closely with odds of +240.
Scottie Scheffler seeks to defend his Tour Championship title with odds of +500. He sits in fifth place and is four strokes behind the co-leaders.
Here's a look at the leaderboard at the 2025 Tour Championship heading into the grand finale (via PGA Tour):
- T1 - Patrick Cantlay (-16)
- T1 - Tommy Fleetwood (-16)
- 3 - Russell Henley (-14)
- 4 - Keegan Bradley (-13)
- 5 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)
- 6 - Cameron Young (-10)
- T7 - Ben Griffin (-9)
- T7 - Sam Burns (-9)
- T7- Shane Lowry (-9)
- T10 - Nick Taylor (-8)
- T10 - Justin Thomas (-8)
- T10 - Akshay Bhatia (-8)
- T10 - Chris Gotterup (-8)
- T10 - Robert MacIntyre (-8)
- 15 - Harris English (-7)
- T16 - Corey Conners (-6)
- T16 - Collin Morikawa (-6)
- T16 - Maverick McNealy (-6)
- T16 - Rory McIlroy (-6)
- T20 - Harry Hall (-5)
- T20 - Ludvig Åberg (-5)
- T22 - Viktor Hovland (-4)
- T22 - Andrew Novak (-4)
- 24 - Brian Harman (-3)
- 25 - Justin Rose (-2)
- 26 - Jacob Bridgeman (-1)
- 27 - J.J. Spaun (E)
- 28 - Sungjae Im (+2)
- 29 - Hideki Matsuyama (+4)
- 30 - Sepp Straka (+6)