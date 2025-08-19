Tour Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Tour Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, August 21, at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia. The field will feature the top 30 FedEx Cup point leaders competing to win the season finale.

This time, the Tour Championship's format has been changed, and players will not get the starting stroke advantage. For the uninitiated, the FedEx Cup leader entering the first day at East Lake used to receive a 10-shot advantage.

The first round of the Tour Championship will begin on Thursday at 11:16 a.m. ET, with Chris Gotterup and Akshay Bhatia teeing off from Hole 1. FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Rory McIlroy as the last group of the day. The duo will tee off at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

As per oddsmakers, Scheffler is once again the tournament favorite. He has been in ominous form recently and has notched up two wins in his last three starts. Last week, he won the BMW Championship and claimed his fifth title of the year.

McIlroy enters East Lake as the second favorite but remains far behind Scheffler. The five-time Major champion is the most successful player at the venue with three wins. He will be hoping to close the PGA Tour season on a high note before heading to the DP World Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are among the other favorites in action this week.

Tour Championship 2025 Round 1 tee time details explored

Here's a look at the tee times details for the Tour Championship 2025 Round 1 (all times ET):

11:16 am - Chris Gotterup (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

- Chris Gotterup (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA) 11:27 am - Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

- Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR) 11:38 am - Nick Taylor (CAN), Harry Hall (ENG)

- Nick Taylor (CAN), Harry Hall (ENG) 11:49 am - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Shane Lowry (IRL)

- Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Shane Lowry (IRL) 12:00 pm - Collin Morikawa (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

- Collin Morikawa (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR) ¯. 12:16 pm - Corey Conners (CAN), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

- Corey Conners (CAN), Patrick Cantlay (USA) 12:27 pm - Sam Burns (USA), Brian Harman (USA)

- Sam Burns (USA), Brian Harman (USA) 12:38 pm - Andrew Novak (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA)

- Andrew Novak (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA) 12:49 pm - Cameron Young (USA), Ludvig Aberg (SWE)

- Cameron Young (USA), Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 1:00 pm - Harris English (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

- Harris English (USA), Justin Thomas (USA) 1:16 pm - Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Maverick McNealy (USA)

- Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Maverick McNealy (USA) 1:27 pm - Russell Henley (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT)

- Russell Henley (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT) 1:38 pm - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Ben Griffin (USA)

- Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Ben Griffin (USA) 1:49 pm - J.J. Spaun (USA), Justin Rose (ENG)

- J.J. Spaun (USA), Justin Rose (ENG) 2:00 pm - Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

