Tour Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 22, 2025 00:59 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Russell Henley takes the lead at the Tour Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following the first round of the Tour Championship 2025, Russell Henley took the early lead over the field. He fired a 9-under 61 on Day 1 at East Lake to take a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler.

The second round of the Tour Championship 2025 will begin on Friday, August 22, at 8 am ET. It is pertinent to note that the tee times have been pushed due to the inclement weather forecast. For the uninitiated, the weather also disturbed play in the opening round as players were allowed preferred lies later.

Maverick McNealy and Sepp Straka will be the first pair of the day, beginning from the first hole. The leader group featuring Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 10:44 am ET.

Henley is looking for his sixth win on the PGA Tour and second this season, while Scottie Scheffler is eyeing his 19th win on Tour. Notably, the World No. 1 golfer has already notched five wins this season and is in action for a title defense this week.

Speaking of the first round, while Henley and Scheffler hold the first two spots, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robert MacIntyre are tied for third, three strokes back. Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia, Ludvig Aberg, and Ben Griffin are tied at 4-under, while five more players sit at 3-under.

McIlroy is paired alongside Jacob Bridgeman and will begin play at 9:44 am ET from the first hole.

Tour Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Tour Championship 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):

  • 8:00 am - Maverick McNealy (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT)
  • 8:11 am - Andrew Novak (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA)
  • 8:22 am - Shane Lowry (IRL), Corey Conners (CAN)
  • 8:33 am - Chris Gotterup (USA), Harry Hall (ENG)
  • 8:44 am - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Justin Rose (ENG)
  • 9:00 am - Harris English (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA)
  • 9:11 am - Sungjae Im (KOR), Viktor Hovland (NOR)
  • 9:22 am - Brian Harman (USA), Cameron Young (USA)
  • 9:33 am - Nick Taylor (CAN), Sam Burns (USA)
  • 9:44 am - Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)
  • 10:00 am - Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Ben Griffin (USA)
  • 10:11 am - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Akshay Bhatia (USA)
  • 10:22 am - Justin Thomas (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)
  • 10:33 am - Collin Morikawa (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)
  • 10:44 am - Russell Henley (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti


