Tour Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first round of the Tour Championship 2025, Russell Henley took the early lead over the field. He fired a 9-under 61 on Day 1 at East Lake to take a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler.

The second round of the Tour Championship 2025 will begin on Friday, August 22, at 8 am ET. It is pertinent to note that the tee times have been pushed due to the inclement weather forecast. For the uninitiated, the weather also disturbed play in the opening round as players were allowed preferred lies later.

Maverick McNealy and Sepp Straka will be the first pair of the day, beginning from the first hole. The leader group featuring Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 10:44 am ET.

Henley is looking for his sixth win on the PGA Tour and second this season, while Scottie Scheffler is eyeing his 19th win on Tour. Notably, the World No. 1 golfer has already notched five wins this season and is in action for a title defense this week.

Speaking of the first round, while Henley and Scheffler hold the first two spots, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robert MacIntyre are tied for third, three strokes back. Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia, Ludvig Aberg, and Ben Griffin are tied at 4-under, while five more players sit at 3-under.

McIlroy is paired alongside Jacob Bridgeman and will begin play at 9:44 am ET from the first hole.

Tour Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Tour Championship 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):

8:00 am - Maverick McNealy (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT)

8:11 am - Andrew Novak (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA)

8:22 am - Shane Lowry (IRL), Corey Conners (CAN)

8:33 am - Chris Gotterup (USA), Harry Hall (ENG)

8:44 am - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Justin Rose (ENG)

9:00 am - Harris English (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA)

9:11 am - Sungjae Im (KOR), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

9:22 am - Brian Harman (USA), Cameron Young (USA)

9:33 am - Nick Taylor (CAN), Sam Burns (USA)

9:44 am - Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

10:00 am - Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Ben Griffin (USA)

10:11 am - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

10:22 am - Justin Thomas (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

10:33 am - Collin Morikawa (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

10:44 am - Russell Henley (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

