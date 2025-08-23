Tour Championship 2025, Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the Tour Championship 2025, Russell Henley was joined by Tommy Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard. The duo was tied at 13-under, holding a two-shot lead over Cameron Young.
The third round of the Tour Championship 2025 will begin on Saturday, August 23, at 12:16 p.m. ET. J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland will be the first duo to tee off on Day 3 at East Lake Golf Club. Leaders Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood will begin the third round at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Surprisingly, Fleetwood is still looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour. The ace golfer has come close to the title several times in his career but has always fallen short. Even this season, he entered the final day with a 54-hole lead twice, only to fail to convert it into a win. A couple of weeks ago, he had a chance to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship but played his worst golf on Sunday to finish third.
Speaking of the other players at the Tour Championship, Cameron Young is in solo third after firing an 8-under 62. Notably, he is eyeing a Ryder Cup spot and is playing with no mental block after ending the wait for his maiden win last month.
Robert MacIntyre and Patrick Cantlay are sitting three strokes back after shooting 66s, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is placed five shots back. The World No. 1 will begin the third round of the Tour Championship at 2:38 p.m. ET alongside Cantlay.
Tour Championship 2025, Round 3 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Tour Championship 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):
- 12:16 pm: J.J. Spaun (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR)
- 12:27 pm: Sepp Straka (AUT), Justin Rose (ENG)
- 12:38 pm: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Brian Harman (USA)
- 12:49 pm: Corey Conners (CAN), Andrew Novak (USA)
- 1:00 pm: Harry Hall (ENG), Sungjae Im (KOR)
- 1:16 pm: Collin Morikawa (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)
- 1:27 pm: Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)
- 1:38 pm: Harris English (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN)
- 1:49 pm: Justin Thomas (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA)
- 2:00 pm: Ben Griffin (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)
- 2:16 pm: Sam Burns (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)
- 2:27 pm: Shane Lowry (IRL), Chris Gotterup (USA)
- 2:38 pm: Patrick Cantlay (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA)
- 2:49 pm: Cameron Young (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)
- 3:00 pm: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Russell Henley (USA)