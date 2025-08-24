Tour Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the third-day action at the Tour Championship 2025, Patrick Cantlay surged to the top of the leaderboard. He fired a 6-under 64 on Day 3 at East Lake Golf Club to take the joint two-shot lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood.
The final round of the Tour Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday, August 24, at 11 a.m. ET. Hideki Matsuyama and Sepp Straka will be the first pair to resume play on Day 4, while leaders Cantlay and Fleetwood will begin at 1:44 p.m. ET.
For the uninitiated, Fleetwood is in search of his first PGA Tour win, and this is the third time this season that he enters Sunday with a 54-hole lead. Previously, he had opportunities at the Travelers Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
On the other hand, Cantlay is looking to end his three-year-long title drought. For context, the 33-year-old golfer hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the BMW Championship in 2022.
Speaking of the others, Russell Henley is in solo third after shooting 1-under 69. He had a 36-hole lead but slipped two strokes back after the third day’s play. US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley moved up ten spots to fourth place after a 7-under 63, while Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young are in fifth and sixth, respectively.
Scheffler and Young will begin the final-round action at the Tour Championship at 1:22 p.m. ET. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Harry Hall and will tee off at 12 p.m. The Northern Irishman is not in contention for the FedEx Cup, as he is a whopping ten strokes behind the lead.
Tour Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Tour Championship 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):
- 11:00 am: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) and Sepp Straka (AUT)
- 11:11 am: J.J. Spaun (USA) and Sungjae Im (KOR)
- 11:22 am: Justin Rose (ENG) and Jacob Bridgeman (USA)
- 11:33 am: Andrew Novak (USA) and Brian Harman (USA)
- 11:44 am: Ludvig Åberg (SWE) and Viktor Hovland (NOR)
- 12:00 pm: Rory McIlroy (NIR) and Harry Hall (ENG)
- 12:11 pm: Collin Morikawa (USA) and Maverick McNealy (USA)
- 12:22 pm: Harris English (USA) and Corey Conners (CAN)
- 12:33 pm: Chris Gotterup (USA) and Robert MacIntyre (SCO)
- 12:44 pm: Justin Thomas (USA) and Akshay Bhatia (USA)
- 1:00 pm: Shane Lowry (IRL) and Nick Taylor (CAN)
- 1:11 pm: Ben Griffin (USA) and Sam Burns (USA)
- 1:22 pm: Scottie Scheffler (USA) and Cameron Young (USA)
- 1:33 pm: Russell Henley (USA) and Keegan Bradley (USA)
- 1:44 pm: Patrick Cantlay (USA) and Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)