Tour Championship leaderboard, payouts, and more

The Tour Championship came and went this weekend, and Viktor Hovland was crowned. It was an excellent weekend of golf, highlighted by incredible shots, stunning performances, and a glistening trophy handed to a well-deserved winner. With others falling short, they still put up a number of good performances.

Here's how it all shook out.

Tour Championship takeaways

It was a thrilling weekend, capped off with the following results. Here is the final Tour Championship leaderboard with their payouts:

Win: Viktor Hovland, -26, $18,000,000

2: Xander Schauffele, -21, $6,500,000

3: Wyndham Clark, -16, $5,000,000

4: Rory McIlroy, -14, $4,000,000

5: Patrick Cantlay, -13, $3,000,000

T-6: Tommy Fleetwood, -11, $2,000,000

T-6: Scottie Scheffler, -11, $2,000,000

T-6: Collin Morikawa, -11, $2,000,000

T-9: Sam Burns, -10, $990,000

T-9: Matt Fitzpatrick, -10, $990,000

T-9: Max Homa, -10, $990,000

T-9: Adam Schenk, -10, $990,000

T-9: Keegan Bradley, -10, $990,000

T-14: Russell Henley, -9, $780,000

T-14: Sepp Straka, -9, $780,000

T-16: Rickie Fowler, -8, $710,000

T-16: Tyrrell Hatton, -8, $710,000

T-18: Jon Rahm, -7, $670,000

T-18: Lucas Glover, -7, $670,000

T-20: Si Woo Kim, -6, $620,000

T-20: Tony Finau, -6, $620,000

T-20: Tom Kim, -6, $620,000

23: Brian Harman, -4, $580,000

24: Sungjae Im, -3, $565,000

25: Nick Taylor, -2, $550,000

26: Corey Conners, -1, $540,000

27: Jordan Spieth, +1, $530,000

28: Jason Day, +3, $520,000

T-29: Emiliano Grillo, +6, $505,000

T-29: Taylor Moore, +6, $505,000

It was an excellent weekend for Viktor Hovland. The recently confirmed European Ryder Cup star continued his excellent play. He was dominant all weekend and even though he had a pretty good lead, he didn't even remotely let up in the final round. He finished with an absurd -26 showing, putting him five clear of the next closest competitor.

Xander Schauffele enjoyed a terrific weekend as well. He came up short of victory but played extremely well. It's been a very good run of form for him lately, and that continued at the Tour Championship.

Russell Henley turned in a fine performance, finishing nine under par. That's pretty well off the lead, but it doesn't negate what a good weekend it was for him.

Much was made about the Tour Championship scoring, but Scottie Scheffler didn't hold onto his lead for very long. He started out two shots clear of Viktor Hovland at -10. He finished well beneath Hovland as it wasn't the greatest weekend for the world number one. It was far from a poor one, though.

Scottie Scheffler at the Tour Championship

Jon Rahm, who has been a detractor of the scoring format and started four shots down of Scheffler, didn't have the greatest weekend, either. He didn't really challenge for the title and while his performance was far from bad, more was expected of the world number three.

Rory McIlroy has been in top form recently. That didn't stop with the Tour Championship, as the world number two finished well below par. He is still looking for that elusive high-profile win, but he's playing as well as anyone right now.