Tour Championship parking: All you need to know about spectator parking at East Lake

The Final FedEx Cup event, the Tour Championship, is underway at the East Lake Golf Club from August 24 to 27. The PGA Tour officials have organized the tournament in Atlanta and have provided the best facilities to make fans enjoy the game throughout the four days. There are two parking areas for the audience at the venue, Rideshare and General Parking.

Rideshare is a preferable method of transport as fans just need to mention the Tour Championship and the destination will lead to the designated parking lot. It's an easy and convenient way to enter the golf course.

The drop and pick-up area is at the Drew Carter school, located near the 13th fairway of the East Lake, which gives fans an easy way to reach the golf course by walking just a few steps.

Audiences can enter through the Rideshare Gate and head for the closet area which is the So Cool Zoon on the 15th green and can enjoy local food. Moreover, Rideshare Longue is also available for the fans to rest while they wait to ride back home.

General Parking is the Tour Championship's second parking option. To get to the arena, fans must purchase a $20 pass that is limited to two persons.

From August 23 to 27, General Parking provides air-conditioned shuttle buses from the Georgia World Congress Center to the Tour Championship. However, parking passes must be reserved in advance because they will not be accessible at the parking lot.

2023 Tour Championship schedule

The 2023 Tour Championship completed the first round on Thursday, August 24, and will have its second round on Friday, August 25, at East Lake. The gates of the golf course will open at 10:00 a.m. ET and golfers will tee off at 11:20 a.m. ET, followed by PGA Tour Superstore putting experience from 1 pm to 6 pm ET.

The third round of the tournament will get underway on Saturday, August 26, and have its final round on Sunday, August 27.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 Tour Championship (All times Eastern):

Friday, August 25

10:00 am Gates Open

11:20 am – 2:00 pm Tee Times First Round of Competition

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PGA TOUR Superstore Putting Experience supported by the GSGA, SO Cool Zone

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm GOLF Channel Broadcast (Live)

Saturday, August 26

10:00 am Gates Open

12:20 pm – 3:00 pm Tee Times, First Round of Competition

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PGA TOUR Superstore Putting Experience supported by the GSGA, SO Cool Zone

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm GOLF Channel Broadcast

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CBS Broadcast

Sunday, August 27

10:00 am Gates Open

10:00am – 11:30am GSGA Junior Skills Challenge SO Cool Zone

11:20 am – 2:00 pm Tee Times , Final Round of Competition,

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm GOLF Channel Broadcast (Live)

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PGA TOUR Superstore Putting Experience supported by the GSGA, SO Cool Zone

1:30 pm – 6:00 pm CBS Broadcast (Live)

Closing Ceremony – Immediately following play East Lake Golf Club - 18 Green