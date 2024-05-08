Tournament director reportedly sees Rory McIlroy as the only way to stop Patrick Cantlay from 'ruining' the Tour

There have been recent speculations about Rory McIlroy rejoining the PGA Tour Policy Board after quitting at the end of 2023. His reported decision to rejoin the board comes amidst the need to speed up negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF of Saudi Arabia for the merger framework agreement.

PGA Tour Policy Board member Webb Simpson reportedly claimed that he would be willing to resign if Rory McIlroy were to serve out the former's tenure in his place. One tournament director on the PGA Tour, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly said that McIlroy had made a mistake by stepping down.

The tournament director allegedly said Rory McIlroy would be the only one who would be able to seal the deal for the framework agreement, especially neutralizing the opposition that they were facing from Patrick Cantlay. Speaking via Golf Week, he said:

"We need Rory back on the board. Had he stayed on he could’ve neutered Cantlay. He’s the only one with the power to neuter Cantlay. We need Rory to try to keep Cantlay from ruining the Tour."

The tournament director also spoke about the pros and cons of having Rory McIlroy be a part of the PGA Tour Policy Board but ultimately highlighted how he would be beneficial towards ending the war with the LIV Golf series.

"There’s a lot we don’t like about Rory and his deal": Tournament director weighs out pros and cons of having Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour Policy Board

The tournament director reportedly pointed out that while Rory McIlroy was keen on getting the deal done, there were a lot of other members who did not want to work with the Saudi Arabian PIF. However, the director also said that there seems to be no other choice otherwise.

He said (via Golf Week):

"There’s a lot we don’t like about Rory and his deal. But the main thing is Cantlay and we’ve got to get a deal done with the PIF. LIV’s got to go away. If we don’t get a deal done, we’re all screwed in the end. We all know it. (Cantlay) is against it. Rory is for it. Do any of us want to work with the Saudis, no? But, on the other hand, none of us want to fight against them and their money for the rest of our careers, either."

The tournament director also claimed that McIlroy wanted an independent director to be the negotiator, emphasizing that while the players do understand the world of golf, they are ultimately not businessmen.