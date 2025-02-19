Trained pilot Phil Mickelson questions cause of Toronto Delta plane crash, shares his ‘observation’ amid investigation

Phil Mickelson has questioned the cause of the Toronto Delta plane crash in his recent post. The ace golfer took to social media to share his observations as a trained pilot.

On Monday, February 17, a Delta Air Lines plane toppled upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. All 76 passengers survived with 22 of them sustaining minor injuries.

On Tuesday, February 18, Collin Rugg took to X to share new footage of the Delta jet crash. He sarcastically noted that while some were blaming President Donald Trump, the actual cause was the right wing of the plane striking the ground, leading to the aircraft overturning. He also revealed that wind speeds were around 40 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

Phil Mickelson, who is a CE-500 type-rated trained pilot, shared his observations about the crash.

"The runway looked white and not clearly defined," he wrote. "There was no flare as if landing was a surprise, a strong cross wind from the right (the smoke reveals this to be the case)requires left rudder to straiten the nose just prior to landing but was unlikely to occur if impact was a surprise meaning the nose was off center on impact. I’m curious what the investigation reveals."

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson will next compete at LIV Golf Hong Kong, set to take place from March 7 to 9 at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong.

The six-time major champion began his season at LIV Golf Adelaide, where he tied for 23rd after shooting 72, 74, and 68 over three rounds. For the uninitiated, he is still searching for his first win in over three years.

Mickelson had an underwhelming 2024 season, managing just one top-10 finish. He missed the cut in two major championships and finished 46th in the LIV Golf standings.

Here's a look at Mickelson's 2024 season:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Mayakoba : T51

: T51 LIV Golf Las Vegas : T30

: T30 LIV Golf Jeddah : T6

: T6 LIV Golf Hong Kong : T52

: T52 LIV Golf Miami : 47

: 47 LIV Golf Adelaide : T38

: T38 LIV Golf Singapore : T22

: T22 LIV Golf Houston : T37

: T37 LIV Golf Nashville : T40

: T40 LIV Golf Andalucía : T27

: T27 LIV Golf United Kingdom : T34

: T34 LIV Golf Greenbrier : 50

: 50 LIV Golf Chicago: T23

PGA Tour

Masters Tournament : T43

: T43 PGA Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Open: T60

