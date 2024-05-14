Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson fails Women's U.S. Open qualifying by one spot

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson missed the 79th US Women's Open qualifying by one spot. She finished third in the 36-hole qualifier, where only the top two players qualified for the championship.

Davidson, who majorly played on the NXXT Tour, carded 70 and 73 in the two rounds played at Bradenton Country Club to aggregate at 1-over 143. She fell one stroke short of Pimpisa Sisutham of Thailand, who shot an even-par 142 in two rounds. Amelie Zalsman of St. Petersburg, Florida, topped the leaderboard after shooting 66-75 to aggregate at 1-under 141.

Davidson will be the first alternate, while Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand will be the second alternate at the US Women's Open. The US Women's Open will take place from May 30 to June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Here's the leaderboard for the US Women's Open qualifier at Bradenton:

1. Amelie Zalsman (a): -1

2. Pimpisa Sisutham (a): E

T3. Hailey Davidson: +1

T3. Jasmine Suwannapura: +1

T3. Louise Olsson Campbell: +1

6. Molly Smith (a): +2

7. Jacqueline Putrino: +3

T8. Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth: +4

T8. Jackie Lucena (a): +4

T8. Gile Bite Starkute (a): +4

T8. Katelyn Huber (a): +4

T12. Ryleigh Knaub (a): +5

T12. Claire Vermette: +5

The US Women's Open qualifying will take place until May 20 across the 23 sites including one each in Canada, Germany, and Japan.

Has Hailey Davidson won on the LPGA Tour?

Hailey Davidson has never won on the LPGA Tour, and she mostly plays on the NXXT. She came into the news earlier this year when she won three times on the NXXT.

Davidson was the frontrunner in winning the Epson Tour and was looking for an LPGA Tour card. However, her hopes were shattered when NXXT announced in March that participants were required to be biological females at birth, thus resulting in her ban.

Three years ago, Davidson competed on the LPGA Tour Q-School but failed to advance. The following year, she missed the 54-hole cut in her second attempt.

For the uninitiated, the LPGA Tour changed its 'female at birth' requirement in 2010, thus opening the gates for many transgender golfers like Davidson.