Transgender woman breaks barriers in Golf awaiting LPGA decision on participation

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has recently won a NXXT Women's Pro Tour event. The tournament recently concluded in Florida, where Davidson emerged victorious.

With the potential to compete on the LPGA Tour in the future, her victory at the NXXT has garnered the attention of golf enthusiasts around the globe. Hailey Davidson needs to finish in at least the top 10 in an Epson Tour event to join the field of the LPGA Tour.

It is important to note that the top five earners on the NXXT points list will be granted an exemption to compete on the Epson Tour, which is a step towards getting on the LPGA Tour.

Davidson currently leads the points list for the NXXT with 150 points. However, she could still miss playing on the Epson Tour, as it also required a minimum of 10 events with an average field of 40 players.

The NXXT field is pretty short to match the eligibility criteria. Hailey Davidson played in a field of 24 players in the last few tournaments, doubting her participation in Epson Tour events.

"Thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported me"- Hailey Davidson on winning NXXT Women's Pro Tour event

Hailey Davidson shared a heartfelt post on her official Instagram page after winning the NXXT Women's Classic on January 17 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Florida. She expressed her gratitude to his fans for supporting her.

In the caption of her post, Davidson wrote about her performance in the last few weeks. She wrote:

"I had come so close lately with a playoff loss 3 starts ago to then finishing one back last week but this is why you never give up no matter where you think you are at in a tournament! It’s never over until that last putt goes in on 18 so push till the end!"

She went on to thank her fans for their support, adding:

"Most importantly though, thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported me from my fellow competitors to all of you that I may or may not have had the chance to meet yet. Thank you all for helping me wade through any hate and making me feel loved."

Hailey Davidson (Image via Instagram/@haileydgolf)

Davidson is hopeful to compete on the LPGA Tour in the coming years. However, she has to wait a bit more to earn the right to compete on the circuit.

According to Golf Digest, Davidson competed in the LPGA Q-School three years ago but failed to earn the card. Moreover, reportedly, she is also the first transgender golfer to win a professional women's golf tournament.