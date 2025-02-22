"Trash!"; "2 strokes normaly" - Fans call out Jake Knapp's explosive moment at the Mexico Open

Jake Knapp struggled with his game during the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open. The American golfer teed off as the defending champion at this week's PGA Tour, which started with its opening round on Thursday, February 20.

Ad

Knapp had a decent start to his game, playing the opening round of 67. However, he struggled during the second round of the tournament and endured a hard time on the par-3 ninth hole.

Jake Knapp took his first on the hole, but the ball landed in a bunker. He tried to hit the ball again, but it bounced back into the bunker. Visibly frustrated with his shot, he made another attempt, only to make a bogey on the hole.

Ad

Trending

A golf fan account shared a video of Jake Knapp's struggle on the ninth hole on its X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans jumped to the comment section to talk about his shot, with one fan writing:

"Trash! Never seen a bigger meltdown ever," they commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"2 strokes normaly," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan was critical of Knapp's shot, while another fan took a jibe at him, saying he was expecting the golfer to toss his club.

"Pretty domeless on his part tbh," one more fan said.

"Is there more to this? I was expecting a tossed club or something," another fan said.

Some more fans were critical of Knapp's performance.

"fun for my DFS teams," a fan jotted.

Ad

Jake Knapp ended up making a bogey on the hole. However, despite the struggle, he made the cut and will play the final two rounds over the weekend.

A look into Jake Knapp's performance at Mexico Open 2025

Knapp shot the opening round of 67 at the 2025 Mexico Open. He started the campaign on the first tee hole, making a birdie on the par-4 hole.

Ad

But soon after the good start, the struggle began on the third, where he made a bogey, but he quickly bounced back in the game with two consecutive birdies on the sixth and then on the seventh.

Knapp added a bogey on the eighth and then another bogey on the 10th. On the back nine, however, he also had some good shots and was fortunate to make four birdies for the round of 4-under 67.

Ad

Jake Knapp teed it up for the second round of the Mexico Open on the tenth hole, making a birdie on the opening hole of the second day. He had a decent outing on the front nine on Friday, making two birdies and a bogey but struggled on the back nine.

He made two birdies on the back nine but added two bogeys and a double bogey on the sixth for a round of 1-over 72. He finished with a total of 3-under in a tie for 65th place. Meanwhile, Aldrich Potgieter took the lead in the game after two rounds at 16-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback