Travelers Championship 2023 field and player rankings explored

After a successful US Open 2023 outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2023 Travelers Championship. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22 and conclude on the 25th. The 36th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will feature a 156-player field headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, among others.

The 2023 Travelers Championship will feature a stacked field. 2023 Masters champion Rahm and US Open winner Wyndham Clark, will both be on the greens this weekend. However, all eyes will be on defending champion McIlroy, who’ll be looking for a strong performance after a heart-breaking runner-up finish at the major last weekend. Needless to say, the Northern Irishman will face tough competition at the event.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp It's time to to turn up the volume, it's Travelers Championship week. It's time to to turn up the volume, it's Travelers Championship week. 📢 https://t.co/gDMRNk4MPX

2023 Travelers Championship field

The Travelers Championship 2023 will feature 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Apart from the OWGR top three, the elevated event will also have big names like Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa on the field.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp A major welcome back to the new U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark! Wyndham made his professional debut at the #TravelersChamp in 2017. A major welcome back to the new U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark! Wyndham made his professional debut at the #TravelersChamp in 2017. https://t.co/lDtBPp11d2

The stacked field will compete against each other for the $20 million purse prize purse. Continuing on the US Open 2023 form, players will be eyeing the top prize of $3.6 million this weekend.

Here are the top 25-ranked players in the 2023 Travelers Championship field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Jon Rahm

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Viktor Hovland

6 - Xander Schauffele

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

9 - Max Homa

11 - Will Zalatoris

13 - Wyndham Clark

14 - Tony Finau

17 - Cameron Young

18 - Justin Thomas

19 - Collin Morikawa

20 - Tommy Fleetwood

21 - Sungjae Im

22 - Tom Kim

23 - Kurt Kitayama

24 - Jason Day

25 - Sahith Theegala

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

More details on the 2023 Travelers Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

