Travelers Championship 2023 field and player rankings explored

After a successful US Open 2023 outing, the PGA Tour is now headed to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2023 Travelers Championship. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22 and conclude on the 25th. The 36th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will feature a 156-player field headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, among others.
The 2023 Travelers Championship will feature a stacked field. 2023 Masters champion Rahm and US Open winner Wyndham Clark, will both be on the greens this weekend. However, all eyes will be on defending champion McIlroy, who’ll be looking for a strong performance after a heart-breaking runner-up finish at the major last weekend. Needless to say, the Northern Irishman will face tough competition at the event.
2023 Travelers Championship field
The Travelers Championship 2023 will feature 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Apart from the OWGR top three, the elevated event will also have big names like Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa on the field.
The stacked field will compete against each other for the $20 million purse prize purse. Continuing on the US Open 2023 form, players will be eyeing the top prize of $3.6 million this weekend.
Here are the top 25-ranked players in the 2023 Travelers Championship field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Jon Rahm
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- 5 - Viktor Hovland
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9 - Max Homa
- 11 - Will Zalatoris
- 13 - Wyndham Clark
- 14 - Tony Finau
- 17 - Cameron Young
- 18 - Justin Thomas
- 19 - Collin Morikawa
- 20 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 21 - Sungjae Im
- 22 - Tom Kim
- 23 - Kurt Kitayama
- 24 - Jason Day
- 25 - Sahith Theegala
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
More details on the 2023 Travelers Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.