Travelers Championship 2023: History, Past Champions, Eligibility and more

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Jun 20, 2023 16:19 GMT
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Travelers Championship (Image via Getty)

The next stop of the 2023 PGA Tour will be at the Travelers Championship from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With a prize purse of $20 million, the event will host a field of 156 golfers.

The Travelers Championship began in 1952 as the Insurance City Open and was held at the Wethersfield Country Club. In 1967, it was renamed the Greater Hartford Open, where Charlie Sifford, the first African-American golfer to play on the PGA Tour, won his first tournament.

In 1984, the tournament shifted to the TPC River Highlands and has been held there ever since. Phil Mickelson won back-to-back editions of the tournament in 2001 and 2002. The tournament had a record spectatorship of 323,000 in 2002.

The event's name was changed to the Travelers Championship in 2017 after The Travelers Companies became the title sponsors.

In 2017, a young Jordan Spieth made his tournament debut, leading the first three rounds of the event. He entered into a playoff with Daniel Berger and eventually ended up winning his 10th PGA Tour event.

The defending champion is Xander Schauffele, who made a fantastic play late into the event last year and took his sixth PGA Tour victory.

2023 Travelers Championship eligibility and past champions

Following are the past champions at the Travelers Championship over the years. Some notable players include Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Lee Trevino and Dustin Johnson.

2022Xander Schauffele
2021Harris English
2020Dustin Johnson
2019Bubba Watson (3)
2017Jordan Spieth
2016Russell Knox
2015Bubba Watson (2)
2014Kevin Streelman
2013Ken Duke
2012Marc Leishman
2011Fredrik Jacobson
2010Bubba Watson
2009Kenny Perry
2008Stewart Cink (2)
2007Hunter Mahan
2006J. J. Henry
2005Brad Faxon
2004Woody Austin
2003Peter Jacobsen (2)
2002Phil Mickelson (2)
2001Phil Mickelson
2000Notah Begay III
1999Brent Geiberger
1998Olin Browne
1997Stewart Cink
1996D. A. Weibring
1995Greg Norman
1994David Frost
1993Nick Price
1992Lanny Wadkins
1991Billy Ray Brown
1990Wayne Levi
1989Paul Azinger (2)
1988Mark Brooks
1987Paul Azinger
1986Mac O’Grady
1985Phil Blackmar
1984Peter Jacobsen
1983Curtis Strange
1982Tim Norris
1981Hubert Green
1980Howard Twitty
1979Jerry McGee
1978Rod Funseth
1977Billy Kratzert
1976Rik Massengale
1975Don Bies
1974Dave Stockton
1973Billy Casper (4)
1972Lee Trevino
1971George Archer
1970Bob Murphy
1969Bob Lunn
1968Billy Casper (3)
1967Charlie Sifford
1966Art Wall, Jr.
1965Billy Casper (2)
1964Ken Venturi
1963Billy Casper
1962Bob Goalby
1961Billy Maxwell
1960Arnold Palmer (2)
1959Gene Littler
1958Jack Burke, Jr.
1957Gardner Dickinson
1956Arnold Palmer
1955Sam Snead
1954Tommy Bolt
1953Bob Toski
1952Ted Kroll

Golfers can qualify for the Travelers Championship through a few different ways, the first being if they have a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. Current members of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Champions Tour, former PGA Tour members from 2019 to 2022 and players in the top 100 world golf rankings are also eligible for the event. There are also two qualifier tournaments for other golfers to qualify for the event.

The field for the 2023 event will include some of the best golfers in the world, like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

