Travelers Championship 2023: History, Past Champions, Eligibility and more

The next stop of the 2023 PGA Tour will be at the Travelers Championship from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With a prize purse of $20 million, the event will host a field of 156 golfers.
The Travelers Championship began in 1952 as the Insurance City Open and was held at the Wethersfield Country Club. In 1967, it was renamed the Greater Hartford Open, where Charlie Sifford, the first African-American golfer to play on the PGA Tour, won his first tournament.
In 1984, the tournament shifted to the TPC River Highlands and has been held there ever since. Phil Mickelson won back-to-back editions of the tournament in 2001 and 2002. The tournament had a record spectatorship of 323,000 in 2002.
The event's name was changed to the Travelers Championship in 2017 after The Travelers Companies became the title sponsors.
In 2017, a young Jordan Spieth made his tournament debut, leading the first three rounds of the event. He entered into a playoff with Daniel Berger and eventually ended up winning his 10th PGA Tour event.
The defending champion is Xander Schauffele, who made a fantastic play late into the event last year and took his sixth PGA Tour victory.
2023 Travelers Championship eligibility and past champions
Following are the past champions at the Travelers Championship over the years. Some notable players include Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Lee Trevino and Dustin Johnson.
Golfers can qualify for the Travelers Championship through a few different ways, the first being if they have a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. Current members of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Champions Tour, former PGA Tour members from 2019 to 2022 and players in the top 100 world golf rankings are also eligible for the event. There are also two qualifier tournaments for other golfers to qualify for the event.
The field for the 2023 event will include some of the best golfers in the world, like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.