Travelers Championship 2023: History, Past Champions, Eligibility and more

The next stop of the 2023 PGA Tour will be at the Travelers Championship from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With a prize purse of $20 million, the event will host a field of 156 golfers.

The Travelers Championship began in 1952 as the Insurance City Open and was held at the Wethersfield Country Club. In 1967, it was renamed the Greater Hartford Open, where Charlie Sifford, the first African-American golfer to play on the PGA Tour, won his first tournament.

In 1984, the tournament shifted to the TPC River Highlands and has been held there ever since. Phil Mickelson won back-to-back editions of the tournament in 2001 and 2002. The tournament had a record spectatorship of 323,000 in 2002.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp It's time to to turn up the volume, it's Travelers Championship week. It's time to to turn up the volume, it's Travelers Championship week. 📢 https://t.co/gDMRNk4MPX

The event's name was changed to the Travelers Championship in 2017 after The Travelers Companies became the title sponsors.

In 2017, a young Jordan Spieth made his tournament debut, leading the first three rounds of the event. He entered into a playoff with Daniel Berger and eventually ended up winning his 10th PGA Tour event.

The defending champion is Xander Schauffele, who made a fantastic play late into the event last year and took his sixth PGA Tour victory.

2023 Travelers Championship eligibility and past champions

Following are the past champions at the Travelers Championship over the years. Some notable players include Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Lee Trevino and Dustin Johnson.

2022 Xander Schauffele 2021 Harris English 2020 Dustin Johnson 2019 Bubba Watson (3) 2017 Jordan Spieth 2016 Russell Knox 2015 Bubba Watson (2) 2014 Kevin Streelman 2013 Ken Duke 2012 Marc Leishman 2011 Fredrik Jacobson 2010 Bubba Watson 2009 Kenny Perry 2008 Stewart Cink (2) 2007 Hunter Mahan 2006 J. J. Henry 2005 Brad Faxon 2004 Woody Austin 2003 Peter Jacobsen (2) 2002 Phil Mickelson (2) 2001 Phil Mickelson 2000 Notah Begay III 1999 Brent Geiberger 1998 Olin Browne 1997 Stewart Cink 1996 D. A. Weibring 1995 Greg Norman 1994 David Frost 1993 Nick Price 1992 Lanny Wadkins 1991 Billy Ray Brown 1990 Wayne Levi 1989 Paul Azinger (2) 1988 Mark Brooks 1987 Paul Azinger 1986 Mac O’Grady 1985 Phil Blackmar 1984 Peter Jacobsen 1983 Curtis Strange 1982 Tim Norris 1981 Hubert Green 1980 Howard Twitty 1979 Jerry McGee 1978 Rod Funseth 1977 Billy Kratzert 1976 Rik Massengale 1975 Don Bies 1974 Dave Stockton 1973 Billy Casper (4) 1972 Lee Trevino 1971 George Archer 1970 Bob Murphy 1969 Bob Lunn 1968 Billy Casper (3) 1967 Charlie Sifford 1966 Art Wall, Jr. 1965 Billy Casper (2) 1964 Ken Venturi 1963 Billy Casper 1962 Bob Goalby 1961 Billy Maxwell 1960 Arnold Palmer (2) 1959 Gene Littler 1958 Jack Burke, Jr. 1957 Gardner Dickinson 1956 Arnold Palmer 1955 Sam Snead 1954 Tommy Bolt 1953 Bob Toski 1952 Ted Kroll

Golfers can qualify for the Travelers Championship through a few different ways, the first being if they have a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. Current members of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Champions Tour, former PGA Tour members from 2019 to 2022 and players in the top 100 world golf rankings are also eligible for the event. There are also two qualifier tournaments for other golfers to qualify for the event.

The field for the 2023 event will include some of the best golfers in the world, like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Poll : 0 votes