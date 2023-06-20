Travelers Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio, and more

The 2023 Travelers Championship is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With a $20 million prize purse, the designated event will be held the week after the conclusion of the US Open.
The 36th event of the PGA Tour season is all set to feature a field of 156 golfers, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm. It will be all eyes on defending champion Xander Schauffele, who will be looking to win an event after a rollercoaster of a season.
The Travelers Championship will be broadcast on the Golf Channel exclusively on Thursday and Friday, and then on CBS as well over the weekend. Fans can also watch the Travelers Championship on Peacock TV. Following is the schedule to watch the Championship on television.
- Thursday, June 22: 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
- Friday, June 23: 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
- Saturday, June 24: 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, CBS
- Sunday, June 25: 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, CBS
2023 Travelers Championship field
The field for the Travelers Championship will be strong one, with some of the best golfers in the world. Following is the field for the Championship.
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu