Travelers Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio, and more

The 2023 Travelers Championship is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With a $20 million prize purse, the designated event will be held the week after the conclusion of the US Open.

The 36th event of the PGA Tour season is all set to feature a field of 156 golfers, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm. It will be all eyes on defending champion Xander Schauffele, who will be looking to win an event after a rollercoaster of a season.

The Travelers Championship will be broadcast on the Golf Channel exclusively on Thursday and Friday, and then on CBS as well over the weekend. Fans can also watch the Travelers Championship on Peacock TV. Following is the schedule to watch the Championship on television.

Thursday, June 22: 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Friday, June 23: 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, June 24: 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, June 25: 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET, CBS

2023 Travelers Championship field

The field for the Travelers Championship will be strong one, with some of the best golfers in the world. Following is the field for the Championship.

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

