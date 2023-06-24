Travelers Championship 2023 Saturday round 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the Travelers Championship 2023 ended with Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley tied in the lead. The two golfers placed themselves atop the leaderboard at 15 under. McCarthy, who opened with a 60, posted a second-round 5-under 65, while Bradley started with 62 on Thursday and carded a 63 on Friday.

2019 Travelers Championship winner Chez Reavie punched up and placed himself solo third at 13 under. The likes of Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Chesson Hadley and Lucas Herbert followed the top three.

Interestingly, Friday’s play also saw the tournament make the first 36-hole cut. Owing to the cut, big names like Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa found themselves ousted on the second day.

2023 Travelers Championship Saturday tee times

Day 3 of the Travelers Championship 2023 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, will tee off at 10:59 am. The late start to Saturday’s play will see the pairing of Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger and Kyle Reifers take the first tee. The trio of Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley will follow at 11:10 am.

Notably, Rory McIlroy will tee off with Viktor Hovland and Sungjae Im at 12:16 pm. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler will tee off with the pairing of Tom Kim and Aaron Rai at 11:43 am.

However, all eyes will be on the pairing of event leaders Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie. The trio leading the PGA Tour event will tee off at 1:00 pm.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

1st tee

10:59 am - Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Reifers

11:10 am - Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley

11:21 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Riley, Shane Lowry

11:32 am - Doug Ghim, Andrew Svoboda, Patrick Cantlay

11:43 am - Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

11:54 am - Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele, Alex Smalley

12:05 pm - Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat

12:16 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:27 pm - Greyson Sigg, Kevin Yu, Brian Harman

12:38 pm - Chesson Hadley, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee

12:49 pm - Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott

1:00 pm - Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie

10th tee

10:59 am - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

11:10 am - Kevin Tway, Carson Young, Rickie Fowler

11:21 am - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Andrew Landry

11:32 am - Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky

11:43 am - Harris English, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam

11:54 am - Cam Davis, Ben Martin, Tom Hoge

12:05 pm - Brett Stegmaier, Harry Hall, Nick Hardy

12:16 pm - Luke List, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren

12:27 pm - Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft, Sahith Theegala

12:38 pm - Sepp Straka, Chad Ramey

12:49 pm - Cameron Young, Ryan Blaum

The Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

Poll : 0 votes