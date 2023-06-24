Travelers Championship 2023 Saturday round 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the Travelers Championship 2023 ended with Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley tied in the lead. The two golfers placed themselves atop the leaderboard at 15 under. McCarthy, who opened with a 60, posted a second-round 5-under 65, while Bradley started with 62 on Thursday and carded a 63 on Friday.
2019 Travelers Championship winner Chez Reavie punched up and placed himself solo third at 13 under. The likes of Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Chesson Hadley and Lucas Herbert followed the top three.
Interestingly, Friday’s play also saw the tournament make the first 36-hole cut. Owing to the cut, big names like Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa found themselves ousted on the second day.
2023 Travelers Championship Saturday tee times
Day 3 of the Travelers Championship 2023 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, will tee off at 10:59 am. The late start to Saturday’s play will see the pairing of Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger and Kyle Reifers take the first tee. The trio of Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick and Russell Henley will follow at 11:10 am.
Notably, Rory McIlroy will tee off with Viktor Hovland and Sungjae Im at 12:16 pm. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler will tee off with the pairing of Tom Kim and Aaron Rai at 11:43 am.
However, all eyes will be on the pairing of event leaders Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie. The trio leading the PGA Tour event will tee off at 1:00 pm.
Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
1st tee
- 10:59 am - Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Reifers
- 11:10 am - Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley
- 11:21 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Riley, Shane Lowry
- 11:32 am - Doug Ghim, Andrew Svoboda, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:43 am - Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim
- 11:54 am - Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele, Alex Smalley
- 12:05 pm - Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat
- 12:16 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 12:27 pm - Greyson Sigg, Kevin Yu, Brian Harman
- 12:38 pm - Chesson Hadley, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee
- 12:49 pm - Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott
- 1:00 pm - Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie
10th tee
- 10:59 am - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
- 11:10 am - Kevin Tway, Carson Young, Rickie Fowler
- 11:21 am - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Andrew Landry
- 11:32 am - Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky
- 11:43 am - Harris English, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam
- 11:54 am - Cam Davis, Ben Martin, Tom Hoge
- 12:05 pm - Brett Stegmaier, Harry Hall, Nick Hardy
- 12:16 pm - Luke List, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren
- 12:27 pm - Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft, Sahith Theegala
- 12:38 pm - Sepp Straka, Chad Ramey
- 12:49 pm - Cameron Young, Ryan Blaum
The Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.