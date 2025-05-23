Traveling golfers’ community ranks Cypress Point as top golf course in 2025, Augusta out of top 15

There are a ton of iconic golf courses out there, but perhaps none more so than Augusta National. It has a rich history, incredible design, and stellar lore behind it. It plays host to a major golf championship every year, which only adds to the allure.

However, according to the traveling golfers community, it's not even in the top 15 golf courses in the world. It's ranked 16th in the world, and Cypress Point is the best, according to the list.

Cypress Point is a course beside water, which always adds to the charm. It can also make for a challenging round of golf, but when players can take their tee shot and look out at a scenic overview of the ocean, that's a huge bonus.

From 1947 through 1990, Cypress Point was part of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It initially got dropped because it refused to allow any black members. They've since admitted Condoleezza Rice as a member, but it was not added to the multi-course tournament.

Still, it remains a bit of a destination for golfers. It's located in the coastal dunes, and the front nine holes are in the Del Monte forest. The back nine plays on the coastline for a change that gives each side a distinctive, beautiful setting.

According to the voters, that makes it a better course than even one that every golf fan would love to one day play, the site of the Masters. It also trails other iconic venues: Shinnecock Hills, St. Andrews, Royal Portrush, Turnberry, and others.

Why is the Masters always at Augusta National?

Every year, the major season begins in golf with a trip to Augusta National. The other three majors get rotating venues. For example, last year's PGA Championship was held at Valhalla. In 2025, it was at Quail Hollow.

Augusta National always hosts the Masters (Image via Imagn)

The Masters Tournament is the only major in men's golf that stays in one place. This is because Augusta National is a private club that did not initially function as a major tournament.

According to Sporting News, the first Masters was in 1934. It was designed for members of the club, so it was at the same venue every year. By 1960, when it did become a major tournament, it had been at the same venue for 26 years.

There was, at that point, no need to change it, and there was plenty of history to lean into. The other majors didn't have that, so keeping them in one place would've been a big change. But since that was already the case at Augusta, it was a simple tradition that has become iconic.

