Travis Kelce’s brother can’t believe his eyes as he reacts to Shane Lowry’s hilarious Halloween costume

Shane Lowry gave Jason Kelce quite the surprise during the Truist Championship Pro-Am event in Philadelphia this week. Lowry, who is set to compete in the tournament starting Thursday, was paired with the recently retired NFL legend for the pro-am round.

Ad

PGA Tour shared a video on their X page on Thursday to reveal Jason's reaction. After the round, a moderator informed Kelce that the Irish golfer had dressed up as his brother, Travis Kelce, for Halloween last year. The elder Kelce brother surprisingly responded:

"I did not know that. Oh my gosh, I got to see that. That's amazing. Dude, that's so good."

Kelce even showed the picture to Shane Lowry, who explained how the costume came together:

Ad

Trending

"So my daughter was obsessed with [Travis Kelce]. She was dressing up for Halloween. So I was like, ah, so I ordered the shirt online. And then I went down to Dick's Sporting Goods and bought the pads and all that."

Ad

He added that he recently trimmed his beard, missing the chance to show off the full Travis look in person. Shane Lowry added,

“I got trimmed last week. It was long last week. I got a lot taken off. I should have left it. If I'd have known, I was going to be playing with you.”

Shane Lowry will tee off at 12:26 p.m. ET on Thursday in what will be his 11th start of the season, following a T12 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Ad

Shane Lowry and others tee timing at the Truist Championship for Round 1

Here’s a look at the complete tee times and groupings for the first round (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

11:09 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

11:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

11:31 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

11:42 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

Ad

11:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

12:04 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

12:15 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

12:26 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:37 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

12:48 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

12:59 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Tee No. 10

11:09 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

Ad

11:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11:31 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

11:42 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

11:53 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

12:04 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

12:15 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:26 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

12:37 p.m. – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka

12:48 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

Ad

12:59 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More