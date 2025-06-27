“Tried a million different putters” — Wyndham Clark reveals gear switch at Rocket Classic 2025 after recent putting woes

Wyndham Clark has made a change in his golf equipment for this week's Rocket Classic. The American golfer teed it up at the PGA Tour event on Thursday, June 26.

He had a decent start to his game and played an opening round of 6-under 66. In the post-round press conference of the tournament, he was asked about the gear change.

In response, he explained the reason for the change and how, after trying "a million different" putters, he settled for the "LAB."

"You know, like last week I felt like I played great but didn't hole any putts and that kind of kept me from having a top-10 or top-5 finish or even winning the tournament," Clark said (via Tee Scripts).

"So I thought if there's something that could maybe help me make those putts, I want to try it. So I came here on Monday, tried a million different putters and kind of settled on the LAB, and we said all right, we're going to go with it," he added.

Wyndham Clark had played a bogey-free round, using his new LAB putter this week. He started the game on the tenth hole with a birdie on it. He added two more birdies on the 16th and 17th, and then on the back nine, made three birdies. He settled in a tie for 14th.

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter played the low 62 on Thursday and tied for the lead at 10-under. Min Woo Lee settled in a three-way tie for third with Mark Hubbard and Max Greyserman at 9-under.

When will Wyndham Clark tee off on Friday at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Wyndham Clark at the Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic is scheduled for Friday, June 27. Players will tee off at 6:45 am ET; however, Wyndham Clark is slated to start the game at 12:43 pm ET in a group with Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis.

Clark has been having a decent season on the PGA Tour so far. He started the 2025 campaign at The Sentry, where, after playing four rounds of 69, 64, 69, and 69, he settled in the T15 position.

However, he then missed the cut at The American Express and struggled at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in 73rd place. Out of the 17 tournaments Wyndham Clark has played so far on the PGA Tour in 2025, he has made the cut in 13 and recorded one finish in the top 10.

He last played at the Travelers Championship, where he started the game with an opening round of 64 and then played the next three rounds of 72, 66, and 72 and settled in the T17 place.

