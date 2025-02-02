"True, LIV was 100x more fun"; "What a damn reach by Lefty" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson's 'absurd' take on PGA Tour fan experience

Phil Mickelson recently compared the fan experience between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. He said parents and their kids would have a better experience on the Saudi-backed circuit than on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour, was one of the first players to make the switch to LIV Golf in 2022. He has criticized the PGA Tour a lot since then and recently made another controversial statement about his former tour.

Recently, Phil Mickelson was a guest on The Joe Pomp Show, where he expressed confidence in LIV Golf's future. He believed the fan experience would be the number one reason for its success. While making his point, he compared it to the PGA Tour.

"When you go to a PGA Tour event, it’s very uncomfortable for a parent to bring a child because you have to be quiet," he said.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Phil Mickelson's comments. While many felt the veteran golfer had a point, others criticized his remarks.

"True, LIV was 100x more fun, my wife actually enjoyed golf it was amazing," one fan wrote.

"What a damn reach by Lefty," another posted.

"Im a fan of LIV but this is an absurd take. Kids need to know when its acceptable to be "not quiet" and to behave like rest of society," one user remarked.

"The guy will say anything to promote LIV and sling mud at the tour. Who brings a young child to walk 4 miles at an event," another commented.

"Yes, I used to take my kids to the Shriners in Vegas. I stopped because they got bored, it was too hot, and the marshals gave us dirty looks if my kids opened their mouths," one fan opined.

"Has he ever been to the Waste Management?😂," this user posted.

When will Phil Mickelson play next? Golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Phil Mickelson will make his first start of the season at LIV Golf Riyadh. The season opener will take place from February 6 to 8 at Riyadh Golf Club.

Mickelson is still searching for his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit. Additionally, he has yet to win a professional title since 2022. His most recent victory came at the PGA Championship three years ago, when he became the oldest major champion in golf history.

Last season, the six-time major champion registered just one top-10 finish on the LIV Golf circuit. Besides, his performance in the majors was also underwhelming, as he missed two cuts.

Mickelson will be hoping to leave his poor form behind and post better results this season.

