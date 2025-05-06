Truist Championship 2025 power rankings: Rory McIlroy tops the next signature event

Rory McIlroy leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the Truist Championship 2025, which will be held at the Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club, in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The tournament will take place from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11.

The 29-time PGA Tour winner, comes to the Truist Championship, after achieving a career grand slam at the Augusta National and a T12 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In his six starts on the PGA Tour this season, McIlroy has three wins, four top-5 finishes and six top-20 finishes. Apart from the Masters 2025, he has also won the Players Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Further, he has a splendid record at the tournament, winning the tournament a record four times. He won the tournament in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024. In his last four starts at the tournament, he has two wins and three top-5 finishes.

Justin Thomas is in a great run of form in the 2025 season. He ended his winless drought of three years at the RBC Heritage. In 10 starts this year, he has made 10 cuts and has registered five top-10 finishes. He has three top-26 finishes in his last three starts at the tournament.

Justin Rose has had three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up in eight starts at the tournament. He has already won in Philadelphia at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, a course just nine miles from Wissahickon. Last year, he tied for 52nd at the tournament.

Here's a look at the players in the PGA Tour power rankings for the tournament:

Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Justin Rose Shane Lowry Corey Conners Jordan Spieth Russell Henley Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Daniel Berger Collin Morikawa Tommy Fleetwood Xander Schauffele Ludvig Åberg Andrew Novak

Truist Championship 2025 odds

Rory McIlroy has also topped the odds for this week's Truist Championship. The Northern Irishman is the top favourite to win the tournament with odds of +480.

Collin Morikawa is the close favourite to win the tournament with odds of +1400, followed by Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg, both with odds of +1600. Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland and Jordan Spieth are other favourites to win the tournament.

Here are the odds for the Truist Championship 2025 (via DraftKings):

Rory McIlroy (+480)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Ludvig Åberg (+1600)

Justin Thomas (+1800)

Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

Jordan Spieth (+2800)

Viktor Hovland (+2800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

Russell Henley (+3000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Corey Conners (+3000)

Shane Lowry (+3500)

Sepp Straka (+4000)

Daniel Berger (+4000)

Wyndham Clark (+4500)

Sungjae Im (+4500)

Robert MacIntyre (+4500)

Maverick McNealy (+4500)

Keegan Bradley (+4500)

Sam Burns (+5000)

Min Woo Lee (+5000)

Jason Day (+5000)

Taylor Pendrith (+5500)

J.J. Spaun (+5500)

Denny McCarthy (+5500)

Davis Thompson (+5500)

Byeong Hun An (+5500)

Tony Finau (+6000)

Michael Kim (+6000)

Keith Mitchell (+6000)

Si Woo Kim (+6500)

Justin Rose (+6500)

Andrew Novak (+6500)

Aaron Rai (+6500)

Will Zalatoris (+7000)

Brian Harman (+7000)

Akshay Bhatia (+7000)

J.T. Poston (+7500)

Ben Griffin (+7500)

Stephan Jaeger (+9000)

Sahith Theegala (+9000)

Max Homa (+9000)

Harris English (+9000)

