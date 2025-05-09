Truist Championship 2025 weather update: Will Day 2 play be affected by rains?

The Truist Championship 2025 is currently underway. The first round concluded without interruption despite earlier concerns of rain on Thursday, May 8. However, as per AccuWeather, the rain is highly likely in the second round.

Ad

Steady rain is expected in the morning and afternoon, with nearly 15mm of precipitation. Winds would be moderate in the range of 12 mph to 20 mph. The probability of precipitation is 88% in the morning and 85% in the afternoon. The evening will be cooler with only brief showers and mostly cloudy skies.

As a pre-emptive measure because of the weather, the PGA Tour has adjusted the tee times.

"Due to anticipated inclement weather, second-round tee times for the Truist Championship will be adjusted to approximately 8 - 10:01 a.m. in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10," PGA Tour wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's the weather report for the second round of the Truist Championship, as per AccuWeather:

Morning

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Rain

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 95%

Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Precipitation: 8.4 mm (0.33 in)

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Rain

Wind: WNW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Humidity: 75%

Dew Point: 12°C (54°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 85%

Precipitation: 6.3 mm (0.25 in)

Cloud Cover: 93%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Ad

Evening

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or two

Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.5 mm (0.02 in)

Cloud Cover: 86%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

How will the weather be at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in the final two rounds of the Truist Championship?

The weather will improve significantly in the final two rounds and is forecast to be favourable for play at the 2025 Truist Championship. The third round will be sunny and breezy with strong wind gusts and a minimal chance of rain.

Ad

The final round of the Truist Championship will have sunny and pleasant weather with light winds and zero percent chance of rain. Temperatures are predicted to range from 23°C in the morning to 25°C in the afternoon, cooling to 14°C by evening.

Here's the weather report for the final two rounds of the Truist Championship, as per AccuWeather:

Third Round (May 10)

Morning

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Sunny and breezy

Wind: NW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 55%

Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Afternoon

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: WNW 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 36%

Dew Point: 6°C (42.8°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: WNW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 53%

Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 6%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Final Round (May 11)

Morning

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 46%

Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 31%

Dew Point: 5°C (41°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 14°C (57°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: SE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Humidity: 54%

Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 6%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More