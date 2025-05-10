Truist Championship Round 3 weather update: Is rain woes over at Philly Cricket Club?

The third round of the Truist Championship will take place on Saturday, and the weather at Philly Cricket Club during the day will remain partly cloudy, along with a breezy and warmer climate. The temperature will be 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 24 km/h, according to AccuWeather.
Here are the rest of the weather details for daytime:
Daytime-
Temperature: 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit
Max UV Index: 9 (Very High)
AccuLumen Brightness Index: 9 (Very Bright)
Wind: WNW at 24 km/h
Wind Gusts: 48 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 14%
The temperature will be 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 9 km/h at nighttime at the Truist Championship. The cloud cover will be 9%, and wind gusts will be 22 km/hr.
Here's the list of weather details at nighttime:
Nighttime:
Temperature: 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: W at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 9%
What are the tee times for the third round of the Truist Championship?
Michael Kim and Justin Rose are the first group to start at 8:10 am on the first tee. Next to them, Wyndham Clark and Lucas Glover will tee off at 8:20 am, and Chris Kirk and Will Zalatoris will tee off at 8:30 am. The last group to play is Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry at 2:20 pm.
Here's a look at the tee times for the third round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
8:10 a.m.-> Michael Kim and Justin Rose
8:20 a.m.-> Wyndham Clark, and Lucas Glover
8:30 a.m.-> Chris Kirk, and Will Zalatoris
8:40 a.m.-> Matthieu Pavon, and Tom Hoge
8:50 a.m.-> Sahith Theegala, and Max Greyserman
9:00 a.m.-> Ryan Gerard, and Adam Hadwin
9:10 a.m.-> Brian Harman, and Austin Eckroat
9:20 a.m.-> Brian Campbell, and Patrick Rodgers
9:35 a.m.-> Russell Henley, and Viktor Hovland
9:45 a.m.-> Byeong Hun An, and Cam Davis
9:55 a.m.-> Corey Conners, and Adam Scott
10:05 a.m.-> Jacob Bridgeman, and Joe Highsmith
10:15 a.m.-> Nick Dunlap, and Garrick Higgo
10:25 a.m.-> Matt Fitzpatrick, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:35 a.m.:-> Michael Thorbjornsen, and Jordan Spieth
10:45 a.m.-> J.J. Spaun, and Andrew Novak
11:00 a.m.-> Davis Thompson, and Aaron Rai
11:10 a.m.-> Daniel Berger, and Robert MacIntyre
11:20 a.m.-> Ludvig Aberg, and Hideki Matsuyama
11:30 a.m.-> Min Woo Lee, and Maverick McNealy
11:40 a.m.-> Cameron Young, and Eric Cole
11:50 a.m.-> Rasmus Hojgaard, and Ben Griffin
12:00 p.m.-> Xander Schauffele, and Taylor Pendrith
12:15 p.m.-> Keegan Bradley, and Tommy Fleetwood
12:25 p.m.-> Nick Taylor, and Erik van Rooyen
12:35 p.m.-> Sam Burns, and J.T. Poston
12:45 p.m.-> Sungjae Im, and Alex Noren
12:55 p.m.-> Sam Stevens, and Denny McCarthy
1:05 p.m.-> Tony Finau, and Harris English
1:15 p.m.-> Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland
1:30 p.m.-> Thomas Detry, and Stephan Jaeger
1:40 p.m.-> Patrick Cantlay, and Max Homa
1:50 p.m.-> Akshay Bhatia, and Si Woo Kim
2:00 p.m.-> Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa
2:10 p.m.-> Sepp Straka, and Justin Thomas
2:20 p.m.-> Keith Mitchell, and Shane Lowry