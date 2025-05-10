Truist Championship Round 3 weather update: Is rain woes over at Philly Cricket Club?

The third round of the Truist Championship will take place on Saturday, and the weather at Philly Cricket Club during the day will remain partly cloudy, along with a breezy and warmer climate. The temperature will be 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 24 km/h, according to AccuWeather.

Ad

Here are the rest of the weather details for daytime:

Daytime-

Temperature: 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Max UV Index: 9 (Very High)

AccuLumen Brightness Index: 9 (Very Bright)

Wind: WNW at 24 km/h

Wind Gusts: 48 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 14%

The temperature will be 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 9 km/h at nighttime at the Truist Championship. The cloud cover will be 9%, and wind gusts will be 22 km/hr.

Ad

Trending

Here's the list of weather details at nighttime:

Nighttime:

Temperature: 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: W at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 9%

What are the tee times for the third round of the Truist Championship?

Michael Kim and Justin Rose are the first group to start at 8:10 am on the first tee. Next to them, Wyndham Clark and Lucas Glover will tee off at 8:20 am, and Chris Kirk and Will Zalatoris will tee off at 8:30 am. The last group to play is Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry at 2:20 pm.

Ad

Here's a look at the tee times for the third round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:10 a.m.-> Michael Kim and Justin Rose

8:20 a.m.-> Wyndham Clark, and Lucas Glover

8:30 a.m.-> Chris Kirk, and Will Zalatoris

8:40 a.m.-> Matthieu Pavon, and Tom Hoge

8:50 a.m.-> Sahith Theegala, and Max Greyserman

9:00 a.m.-> Ryan Gerard, and Adam Hadwin

9:10 a.m.-> Brian Harman, and Austin Eckroat

Ad

9:20 a.m.-> Brian Campbell, and Patrick Rodgers

9:35 a.m.-> Russell Henley, and Viktor Hovland

9:45 a.m.-> Byeong Hun An, and Cam Davis

9:55 a.m.-> Corey Conners, and Adam Scott

10:05 a.m.-> Jacob Bridgeman, and Joe Highsmith

10:15 a.m.-> Nick Dunlap, and Garrick Higgo

10:25 a.m.-> Matt Fitzpatrick, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:35 a.m.:-> Michael Thorbjornsen, and Jordan Spieth

10:45 a.m.-> J.J. Spaun, and Andrew Novak

Ad

11:00 a.m.-> Davis Thompson, and Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m.-> Daniel Berger, and Robert MacIntyre

11:20 a.m.-> Ludvig Aberg, and Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m.-> Min Woo Lee, and Maverick McNealy

11:40 a.m.-> Cameron Young, and Eric Cole

11:50 a.m.-> Rasmus Hojgaard, and Ben Griffin

12:00 p.m.-> Xander Schauffele, and Taylor Pendrith

12:15 p.m.-> Keegan Bradley, and Tommy Fleetwood

12:25 p.m.-> Nick Taylor, and Erik van Rooyen

Ad

12:35 p.m.-> Sam Burns, and J.T. Poston

12:45 p.m.-> Sungjae Im, and Alex Noren

12:55 p.m.-> Sam Stevens, and Denny McCarthy

1:05 p.m.-> Tony Finau, and Harris English

1:15 p.m.-> Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland

1:30 p.m.-> Thomas Detry, and Stephan Jaeger

1:40 p.m.-> Patrick Cantlay, and Max Homa

1:50 p.m.-> Akshay Bhatia, and Si Woo Kim

2:00 p.m.-> Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa

Ad

2:10 p.m.-> Sepp Straka, and Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m.-> Keith Mitchell, and Shane Lowry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More