Truist Championship winner Sepp Straka reveals the big ‘switch’ that made him a serious contender on the PGA Tour

Sepp Straka has claimed that changing his swing coach has improved his game in the last few months. The Austrian golfer won his second PGA Tour event of the season at the recently concluded Truist Championship. He registered a two-stroke win over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry, who both settled in a tie for second place.

In the post-round press conference on May 11, Sepp Straka said that bringing in John Tillery as his swing coach proved fruitful. Speaking of his coach, Straka said (via ASAP Sports):

"The big thing was switching to John Tillery as my swing coach. Just the stuff we worked on. Once I started working with him, my iron play got really good. At that point, I was just very much concerned with getting the ball on the fairway, so I could take advantage of that with my iron game."

Earlier this year, Sepp Straka won The American Express. He took the lead at the Truist Championship after three rounds in a tie with Shane Lowry.

In the finale on Sunday, Straka played a round of 68 while the Irishman carded 70 and slipped down one spot on the leaderboard for a tie in second place. Patrick Cantlay tied for fourth place with Jacob Bridgeman and Tommy Fleetwood at 12-under. Rory McIlroy, who has won three tournaments this season, settled in T7 with Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Young, and Keith Mitchell.

Sepp Straka reflects on his win at Truist Championship 2025

In the post-round press conference, Sepp Straka reflected on his incredible season so far. He expressed gratitude for his team, wife, parents, and his loved ones for their constant support, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It's great. This year has been pretty good to me. Just really grateful for all the hard work from the people that don't get to stand on that 18th green and celebrate. The whole team, my wife, just the stuff that she does every day for me to be able to do this."

"My parents that sacrificed pretty much every trip -- they didn't take trips without golf trips. It was really special to get this win. Yeah, just really grateful for the people in my life that allowed me to play golf this way," he added.

Straka started this season in Hawaii at The Sentry, where he played the four rounds of 69, 65, 67, and 70 to settle in a T15 position. He then secured the T30 place at the Sony Open in Hawaii and finally won The American Express. Out of the 14 tournaments he has played in 2025 on the PGA Tour, he has recorded four top-10 finishes.

