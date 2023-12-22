"Truth! LIV Golf is a dictatorship" - Fans react to Shane Lowry sounding off on LIV and its players

In his recent interview, Shane Lowry said he didn't believe in Jon Rahm's comments stating that LIV Golf is expanding the game to a wider audience. He further stated that the LIV-associated golfers were told to say this because they were owned by them.

Earlier this month, Jon Rahm announced his move to LIV Golf, becoming the circuit's biggest-ever signing backed by Saudi funding. In the press conference, he stated his desire to grow the game on a global scale as one of the reasons for his move. However, Lowry didn't seem convinced by his former Ryder Cup teammate's statement.

Shane Lowry was present at the Amgen headquarters on Wednesday, December 21, to confirm his participation in next year's Amgen Irish Open. During the press conference, he addressed various topics, including Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf. He was quoted as saying, via the Irish Independent:

"I think what Jon said about growing the game and stuff that’s obviously what they have to say. They’ve signed on the dotted line. They’ve been told by the communications team that this is what you say when you’re asked this and you have no other choice really because they own you now.”

Expand Tweet

The Irishman's comments received mixed reactions from the fans on X (formerly Twitter). While many echoed his sentiments, there were a few disagreements as well. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Truth! LIV is a dictatorship..well, an even worse dictatorship that the PGAT."

Expand Tweet

"Superstars playing more events all around the world has done more to grow the game than PGA Tour has done in the past 3 decades, end of story."

Expand Tweet

"Shane Lowry echoing what every real golf fan knows 👏🏼"

Expand Tweet

"Preach Lowry!"

Expand Tweet

"Yep 100% chasing the cash. F**k just say it……."

Expand Tweet

"Lowry is 1000% correct and everyone knows it."

Expand Tweet

"Rory's waterboy says what....."

Expand Tweet

"I’ve always loved this guy!"

Expand Tweet

"Very narrow view from Lowry. LIV has grown the game by taking great players to parts of the world starving for world class golf. Something no other tour has been able to do."

Expand Tweet

"Shane should focus on being Rory’s handler - bundling him into a car like at the Ryder Cup this year"

Expand Tweet

"No one shows up at PGA events to watch Shane Lowry. People all over the world now have a chance to see Jon Rahm and people do show up to watch Jon Rahm. I’d call that growing the game."

Expand Tweet

Shane Lowry hopes to see Jon Rahm in the Ryder Cup 2025 squad

Shane Lowry says he is hopeful of seeing Jon Rahm in the 2025 Ryder Cup squad, despite his move to LIV Golf. For the uninitiated, this year's squad didn't feature any of the LIV golfers in the European squad. Veterans like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood were not picked.

Lowry said, as per the Irish Independent:

"There were certain players that would have been able to make the team if they played good enough, but they just didn’t. I am sure Rahmbo can play well enough to make the team, so if he doesn’t resign his membership, he can still make the team."

Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm played an important role in Europe's 16.5–11.5 win over the US at the Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome. The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in Bethpage, New York.