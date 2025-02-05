"Truth translator: I just want the money": Fans react to Jon Rahm's new teammate's comments on why he went to LIV

Jon Rahm has a new teammate on LIV Golf: Tom McKibbin. The Irishman had the chance to join the PGA Tour, but he opted to sign on with the rebel tour and became the newest member of Rahm's team, Legion XIII, before the season debut this week.

McKibbin was advised by his fellow countryman Rory McIlroy to forego LIV and stick to the PGA Tour path, but he didn't listen. He recently revealed exactly why he made his choice.

McKibbin said via Underdog Golf:

"The opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the world week in, week out is something that appealed very nicely to me... I'm not in those majors anyway at the minute so that really didn't bother me."

That got golf fans talking, and some of them don't believe McKibbin's reasoning. Others were critical of the thought process.

"Truth translator: I just want the money cause you never know if you’re going to make it on the PGA Tour," one fan wrote.

"Just doesn’t think he is good enough to compete with the best on the PGA tour. Fair enough, can’t blame him for taking the money," one wrote.

"What he meant to say was, 'I had an incredible opportunity to get a decent bag upfront and that was more important than anything else,'" another added.

"Those aren’t the best players. And it’s not week in, week out. And now you’ll never be in those majors," one noted.

"He was in The Open due to his order of merit ranking and likely would have made PGA. So just another BS answer," one pointed out.

"To say you went to LIV so you could 'learn from the best players week in and week out' while choosing the path with objectively worse players is something," another noted.

A few fans admitted that the rebel tour was a smarter path for him since it has less risk associated, but others believe McKibbin might stagnate in his career now.

Tom McKibbin opens up on LIV's appeal

Tom McKibbin made the choice to pass up on the PGA Tour and go sign with LIV Golf. He'll make his tour debut this week in Riyadh as he and his tourmates play in Saudi Arabia under the lights.

Tom McKibbin passed on the PGA Tour (Image via Imagn)

He said of his new tour via Irish Times:

“It’s been really cool just to see this whole new environment, especially night golf this week. It’s been pretty cool the last couple of nights playing in the dark. Obviously being young and 22. I’ve watched this for the last couple years since it started, and it’s something that I’ve really liked to watch, something very different, something that probably appeals to more people my age."

He added that Rory McIlroy's words were in his mind when he made his decision but that he still felt that LIV was the best path for him.

