Bob McIntyre will make his Ryder Cup debut in September and has been trying his best to avoid any sort of mistake. He is working on his game to get rid of the bad holes as quickly as possible and is keen to help his team win the Ryder Cup.

McIntyre spoke about his game and practices in one of his interviews ahead of the Champions of Japan event, which will take place this weekend.

The Scottish golfer said that he will be implementing a few changes to his game and will try to avoid mental mistakes. McIntyre said:

“I’m trying not to worry as much. There are little things we are doing within my team to battle the outcome. It’s just about committing to what you are doing and not worrying about it. Just commit to every shot and hope it’s good. This will be the first week of doing something slightly different during tournament rounds. I’ll let you know how it is goxing by the results. I’m sure you’ll be able to see how the attitude is on the golf course.

He added:

“It’s not easy at all to put it into play, but you have to try. It’s just a grading of how my attitude and temperature is with each shot, each hole, because I get hot and it carries on to the next hole and it causes me serious problems in a round of golf. Just trying to cut out the mental mistakes.”

Bob McIntyre has won three professional events in his career since turning pro in 2017, including two European tours. He reached No. 42 in the world rankings and has played in all four major tournaments with the best finish at The Open Championship.

"Hopefully come back refreshed"- Bob McIntyre on his upcoming tournament

Bob McIntyre is one of six Scotts teeing up this Thursday in Japan for the ISPS Handa Championship and will then join the DS Automobile Italian Open to defend his title at the beginning of May. The 26-year-old will be looking for another strong performance in his upcoming tournaments.

The Scottish golfer settled in seventh place at the Kenya Open earlier in March after finishing up with a score of under 13. Speaking about his Kenya Open performance, McIntyre said:

“Kenya was probably the best I had been tee to green for a couple of years. The putter wasn’t quite there but we have done some good work over the break on that. Hopefully it shows this week. It’s about building momentum, confidence. Last year I felt that I wasn’t playing great, changed coaches, started playing well but wasn’t getting the results and I started doubting. Feel like I’ve been playing well, have taken a break, hopefully come back refreshed and ready to go.”

McIntyre went on to add:

“It’s always good to come somewhere you have never been. It’s so important to grow the game, have guys from all across the world competing against each other. Japan, look at the players they have had over the years. It’s great to be here to compete.”

The ISPS Handa will start on April 20 and will run through April 23 at the Ishioka Golf Club. The tournament has a purse of €1.8 million.

Poll : 0 votes