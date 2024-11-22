“Trying to be nice can work against you”: LIV Golf star Anthony Kim gives an interesting message while sharing practice videos

Anthony Kim is among the most active golfers on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Kim regularly posts videos of his practice sessions and family on the platform.

He recently shared a few practice videos from the golf course as he prepares for the upcoming 2025 LIV golf season. Kim wrote on X:

"Sometimes trying 2 B a nice person can work against u if u give that power 2 the wrong people. Sometimes being the bigger person doesn’t work if the other people choose disrespect. No excuses work hard & respect yourself. 1%better #girldad #mentalhealth #maga."

Anthony Kim made a comeback to professional golf this year after last competing 12 years ago at the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship in 2012. He underwent surgery on an injured Achilles tendon in his left leg in 2012 but failed to make a comeback.

However, Kim announced a comeback this year and competed in the 2024 LIV Golf season. He was not associated with any team as he came to the event as a wildcard with the season already underway in March 2024.

Anthony Kim names the things he is grateful for in life

Anthony Kim had a rough patch after giving up pro golf in 2012. He said he suffered problems like addiction apart from injury struggles and these led to his delayed comeback to golf.

Kim said in an interview with LIV Golf earlier in July that without sobriety, he wouldn't have achieved the comeback. Kim said:

"There's no order to it, but I do know that without my sobriety, I wouldn't have any of this. If I continued to go down the path I had before I was in the emergency room for six days and hooked up to all the machines and decided I have to be sober if I'm going to continue to live." (1:07:16 to 1:09:10).

Kim said there was a moment when he was in the emergency room where his wife was crying and his daughter was in the room, which made Kim ponder upon his life decisions.

"I was thinking, Man, am I gonna miss all of this? Like, is this really who I am? Is this who my mom raised? And the answer was no, right?"

The 39-year-old golfer then revealed he is grateful for his close friends who continue to support him along with his wife and daughter.

"Like, I'm grateful for my very close friends that continue to support me, whether I am in a grumpy mood or whether I make the right decision or not, and obviously, Emily and Bella, like they, they've rode for me," Kim concluded.

