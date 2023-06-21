“Two things that won’t be around in 365 days- perfect partnership!”: Golf fans react to LIV Majesticks GC’s tie-up with OKX

LIV Majesticks GC Team led by Ian Poulter has secured its first global sponsorship with OKX, a crypto exchange company. With the recent shock merger that was announced between the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf Series and the European Tour, the future of golf remains uncertain.

The OKX sponsorship is the first one in the LIV Series and their brand logo will now feature on the team's golf shirts. The deal is expected to last through the 2024 season. However, there is still a debate about whether the LIV Golf Series will actually continue to exist or not.

#OKXMajesticks Thrilled to announce a new global partnership with @okx Together we'll redefine the golf experience, bringing innovative #Web3 technology and new fan experiences to global audiencesLearn more here Thrilled to announce a new global partnership with @okx 🤝 Together we'll redefine the golf experience, bringing innovative #Web3 technology and new fan experiences to global audiences⛳️Learn more here 👉 bit.ly/3olaPSJ #OKXMajesticks https://t.co/LbgpmznqCb

Speaking about the deal, LIV Majesticks team captain Ian Poulter said via Sports Illustrated:

"It certainly instills confidence that a business of OKX’s scale and significant experience in sports marketing sees value in partnering with Majesticks GC."

However, some fans were quick to dismiss the deal, saying that neither the company nor the tour will exist in a year's time. Many crypto sports marketing deals in other sports are crumbling like FTX, and fans believe it might be the same this time.

"Two things that won’t be around in 365 days- perfect partnership!!"

"Crypto does have a good track record as sponsors"

"I wouldn’t want to do anything with crypto. Didn’t you learn from FTX ?"

Fans come around to support LIV Majesticks GC and OKX sponsorship deal

Others, however, strongly held the belief that this is just the beginning of the LIV Golf Series and it will flourish in the times to come. This deal is seen as the first one that will move the needle for LIV Golf's success.

"That’s been my point all along, these teams are entities among themselves owned 25% by captains. That’s why LIV isn’t going to just “go away”"

"It's all beginning to take off .... Great business"

"Congrats on the partnership! Exciting to see how you'll revolutionize the golf experience with Web3 technology. Can't wait to see what's in store!"

The LIV Majesticks GC Team is excited to take on the sponsorship deal.

Ian Poulter said:

"It further demonstrates that we are doing the right things and providing something different for partners to engage with OKX. LIV and Majesticks share a common drive to disrupt their industry; challenge the status quo and engage new audiences. What better way to showcase that than via this partnership."

It will come as a new and exciting development for the GC and Series as a whole.

