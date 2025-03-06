Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson calls LIV Golf "the greatest thing" he's ever done in the game

Bubba Watson is making headlines again after his latest comments on the LIV Golf have caught the attention of many. The RangeGoats captain called the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed league "the greatest thing" he has done in the sport.

Watson is a 12-time winner in the PGA Tour since he turned pro in 2002. The 46-year-old golfer from the USA is also the winner of two Masters Championships. His statement came to light while the former World No. 2 was talking to FOX Sports. During the interview, Watson told the reporter about his feelings:

"This is the greatest thing I've ever done in golf," Watson told Fox Sports while referring to LIV Golf.

"Two of the biggest events I've ever played in are the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup, and both are team events. So we know it. We might not want to embrace it in the United States yet, but the world sees it. The world's embracing it. It's like anything, it takes time to make change and make history," he added.

Watson spoke about team golf and how LIV Golf has adapted this category into their play. He reminded fans of his past wins and expressed his opinion of team golf being more relevant. Before joining the PIF-backed league, Watson won 12 professional golf events in eight years, starting from 2010.

Watson is currently part of a team with Matt Wolff, Peter Uihlein, and Ben Campbell. While talking in the interview with FOX Sports, The RangeGoats GC leader further expressed his love for the team format.

"If you love sports, you want to be part of a franchise. You want to pull for your team. You want to own a piece of that team. You want to be sweating with that team, energetic with that team, sad with that team," he added.

Bubba Watson further detailed why he joined the league:

"So this is an opportunity I've never had in my life.... I joined LIV because I thought it be fun, energetic, start a business from scratch, to be some positive change. So yeah, it's a dream come true," he mentioned.

Bubba Watson's LIV Golf performance last year

Watson's 2024 LIV Golf calendar included his participation in all the 14 LIV Individual events held last year. Although he did not win in any event, the RangeGoats GC Captain tied for the 15th spot in the LIV Golf Las Vegas leaderboard. With 3.66 points, Watson finished his season last year at 53rd in the rankings.

Here's a detailed look at Bubba Watson's results from last year's LIV Golf season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba, T21, 69-69-73, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf Las Vegas, T15, 65-68-72, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Jeddah, T46, 74-66-71, 211 (+1)

LIV Golf Hong Kong, T29, 68-67-70, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Miami, T32, 68-76-74, 218 (+2)

LIV Golf Adelaide, T34, 70-67-71, 208 (-8)

LIV Golf Singapore, T45, 71-77-67, 215 (+2)

LIV Golf Houston, 51, 75-72-75, 222 (+6)

LIV Golf Nashville, T35, 70-71-69, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf Andalucia, T47, 79-75-72, 226 (+13)

LIV Golf United Kingdom, T39, 69-72-73, 214 (+1)

LIV Golf Greenbrier, T28, 73-63-66, 202 (-8)

LIV Golf Chicago, T42, 73-76-65, 214 (+4)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play, T40, 73, 73 (+1)

