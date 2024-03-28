Tyler Duncan withdraws from the Texas Children’s Houston Open due to injury

Tyler Duncan has withdrawn from the Texas Children's Houston Open with a back injury. He will be replaced by Cody Gribble. The first round of the tournament is scheduled for today, and some golfers have even teed off already, so it is a bit of a last minute removal.
Duncan was a long shot to win the tournament. He was +20000 to come away with the trophy, and Gribble likely won't have much better odds. There are some quality golfers in the field, and it will be difficult for Gribble, as it would have been for Duncan.
Who has the best odds to win the Texas Children's Houston Open?
The PGA Tour has a pretty strong field at the Texas Children's Houston Open this year. Tony Finau is the defending champion, so he has a very strong chance to win. However, there are loads of very good players in this field.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win and it should come as no surprise,. He's in such rare form that he will likely be the favorite for every single tournament he plays for a while, including majors.
Wyndham Clark is also in good form, and he's expected to make a run for the title. Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, Finau and others have strong odds, too. Here are the odds for most of the field per CBS Sports:
- Scottie Scheffler +260
- Wyndham Clark +1200
- Will Zalatoris +2000
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Tony Finau +2200
- Jason Day +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Alex Noren +3500
- Tom Hoge +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Kurt Kitayama +5000
- Beau Hossler +5000
- Aaron Rai +5000
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Billy Horschel +5500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6000
- Taylor Moore +7000
- Patrick Rodgers +7000
- Luke List +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Joel Dahmen +8000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Cam Davis +9000
- Ben Griffin +9000
- Sam Ryder +11000
- Robert MacIntyre +11000
- Mark Hubbard +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Andrew Novak +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Victor Perez +13000
- Scott Stallings +13000
- Ryan Moore +13000
- Peter Malnati +13000
- Matt Wallace +13000
- Joseph Bramlett +13000
- Greyson Sigg +13000
- Daniel Berger +13000
- Chandler Phillips +13000
- Carl Yuan +13000
- Ben Silverman +13000
The PGA Tour's reigning winner, Peter Malnati, is a bit of a longshot to win again this weekend. He won the Valspar Championship by two strokes, and he could use that momentum to do well this weekend, but oddsmakers aren't convinced he'll win again.
Tyler Duncan won't play this week, which means he can't defy the odds and get a victory. He is 34 years old and has been a pro for 12 seasons, but he is searching for his second-ever win. He hasn't won since the RSM Classic in 2020. That search will continue.