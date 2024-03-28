Tyler Duncan withdraws from the Texas Children’s Houston Open due to injury

Tyler Duncan has withdrawn from the Texas Children's Houston Open with a back injury. He will be replaced by Cody Gribble. The first round of the tournament is scheduled for today, and some golfers have even teed off already, so it is a bit of a last minute removal.

Duncan was a long shot to win the tournament. He was +20000 to come away with the trophy, and Gribble likely won't have much better odds. There are some quality golfers in the field, and it will be difficult for Gribble, as it would have been for Duncan.

Who has the best odds to win the Texas Children's Houston Open?

The PGA Tour has a pretty strong field at the Texas Children's Houston Open this year. Tony Finau is the defending champion, so he has a very strong chance to win. However, there are loads of very good players in this field.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win and it should come as no surprise,. He's in such rare form that he will likely be the favorite for every single tournament he plays for a while, including majors.

Wyndham Clark is also in good form, and he's expected to make a run for the title. Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, Finau and others have strong odds, too. Here are the odds for most of the field per CBS Sports:

Scottie Scheffler +260

Wyndham Clark +1200

Will Zalatoris +2000

Sahith Theegala +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Jason Day +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Alex Noren +3500

Tom Hoge +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Mackenzie Hughes +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Taylor Moore +7000

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Luke List +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Taylor Montgomery +7500

K.H. Lee +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Sam Ryder +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +13000

Scott Stallings +13000

Ryan Moore +13000

Peter Malnati +13000

Matt Wallace +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

Greyson Sigg +13000

Daniel Berger +13000

Chandler Phillips +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

The PGA Tour's reigning winner, Peter Malnati, is a bit of a longshot to win again this weekend. He won the Valspar Championship by two strokes, and he could use that momentum to do well this weekend, but oddsmakers aren't convinced he'll win again.

Can Peter Malnati also win the Houston Open?

Tyler Duncan won't play this week, which means he can't defy the odds and get a victory. He is 34 years old and has been a pro for 12 seasons, but he is searching for his second-ever win. He hasn't won since the RSM Classic in 2020. That search will continue.