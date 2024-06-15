Tyrrell Hatton admits people will be ‘shocked’ to learn how much he’s paid in fines for his outbursts over the years

Tyrrell Hatton has made a shocking revelation with regard to the amount of money that he has paid in fines, for his various outbursts over the years. During his recent press conference at the 2024 U.S. Open, a reporter asked him how much he had been charged for his outbursts.

Hatton revealed that people would be "shocked" to learn the actual amount, as it was far from what they might imagine.

"I think you'd actually be shocked because you're thinking it's ridiculous amounts. Now, don't get me wrong, like it's still a lot of money, but it is nowhere near," he said.

Hatton asked the reporters to make a blind guess.

Trending

"$100,000," none of them responded.

In response, Hatton said that the figure was not even close to reality.

"Mate, you're not even close. Not even, I think, even with the DP World Tour , I reckon I haven't reached double digits. There's still quite a bit money, but like it's nowhere near where you were saying," he said.

Tyrrell Hatton is well-known for his rants on the golf course, and his angry outbursts are frequently observed on the greens. In 2022, at the Masters, Hatton criticized the venue of the Major, saying (USA Today):

"I think it’s how the course is set up in general. You don’t really have to miss a shot, and your next one, you’re really struggling to make par. With how it runs off the greens here and the slopes that you are then chipping into and how obviously it’s cut, it just makes it really hard to even get chip shots close. I think everything is exaggerated here."

Hatton has had a great journey so far in the ongoing U.S. Open and will be determined to maintain the good work.

Tyrrell Hatton secures a top-10 spot at 2024 US Open

Tyrrell Hatton has put up a decent performance at the ongoing 2024 U.S. Open, and there are probably many reasons for him to be happy. He started his game with a round of 68 on Thursday, June 13. In the opening round, the English golfer began with a bogey on the second hole and added three birdies on the fifth, tenth, and 17th holes, respectively. He scored 68 to kickstart his outing at the Major.

Hatton continued to dominate in the second round but struggled a bit after that. He shot four bogeys and three birdies in the round to score 71, tying for ninth place. He will tee off for the third round on Saturday, June 15, just four strokes behind the leader, Ludvig Aberg.

Hatton has won 10 professional events in his career but is still looking for a Major win. Despite being a member of the LIV Golf circuit, he qualified for the Majors this year by finishing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

In reference to his performance at the U.S. Open, Hatton participated in the Major in 2017 but was unable to make the cut. He tied for sixth place the following season, though, and finished in T21 in 2019. Hatton tied for 56th place in 2022 after missing two straight cuts in 2020 and 2021. He finished in T27 place at the Major the previous year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback