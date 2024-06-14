Tyrrell Hatton ditches golf course for dessert with Matt Fitzpatrick at the 2024 US Open - "I'm in my happy place there"

Tyrrell Hatton is enjoying a solid start to the US Open. He's one under par through the first two rounds, well within range of the lead and firmly inside the projected cut line.

Despite some pre-tournament wariness, Hatton has played well. He was asked by a reporter about his happy place at the tournament, and the answer had nothing to do with the golf course.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hatton said:

"Probably after dessert that the chef's been doing this week in the house. I'm sharing with Fitzy and he always has a chef for the Majors and I'm in my happy place there... Last night we had peanut butter brownies. The night before that he did a chocolate mousse with orange shortbread. Off the charts good."

Hatton, the LIV Golf star who defected at the beginning of the year, isn't having as much fun on the golf course as he is off of it. Paired with Matt Fitzpatrick, who has a personal chef, the English golfer is eating well and particularly enjoys the desserts he's been having.

Tyrrell Hatton wasn't expecting good outing at US Open

Tyrrell Hatton didn't think he'd perform well at the US Open. There are still two rounds left for the Englishman, but he's played at a nice level thus far. That would have surprised him before the tournament began.

Tyrrell Hatton is in the top 10 at the US Open

He said via NBC Sports following a first-round score of two under:

“He knows that I’ve been an absolute head case, even more so in the practice days. I mean, I literally didn’t think I was going to break 80.”

Hatton added that the difficult golf course made everyone "lose their head" which effectively leveled the playing field to where he always operates:

“I just lose my head every week. They can kind of experience what it’s like in my head for a week. But no, I mean, it’s a challenge. I’ve done really well today, but still hopefully three days ahead of us. It’s only going to get harder from here, I think. Imagine they won’t be overly pleased there’s a couple of guys at 5 under.”

Tyrrell Hatton was asked about any higher power in the golf world, and he said he felt as if he might have stored up a few breaks that should go his way eventually:

“Every golfer, we all think we’re the worst done by with the breaks that we get. Yeah, I think I’ve got a few in the locker, a few good ones.”

Whether or not those breaks will pan out in rounds three and four over the weekend remains to be seen, but Hatton has put himself in a fine position after the first 36 holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback