Tyrrell Hatton reveals waking up in vomit after making it to the Ryder Cup squad with Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton has shared a wild story from his celebrations after qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team alongside Jon Rahm. The Englishman admitted that the night ended with him waking up in his Indianapolis hotel room covered in vomit after a heavy drinking session.The 33-year-old will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance later this month when Europe faces the United States at Bethpage Black from September 26-28. His automatic qualification came despite complications from his switch to LIV Golf earlier this year, with captain Luke Donald confirming his place following the league’s event in Indiana, where he finished tied for 32nd, with 9-under par.Tyrrell Hatton revealed that he and Rahm marked the moment with an intense night of drinking that included wine, gin, and cocktails. (2:34 onwards):“I had six glasses of wine at dinner. Then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate. And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno sours and I was like: ‘Perfect, go on then,’” Hatton explained.The session spiraled from there as every cocktail turned into a shot. The aftermath, however, was far from glamorous.“When I got back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways and fell asleep face down in that position. Then I had woken myself up, throwing up in that position. I had then fallen back asleep and then as I’d woken up I had sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt,” Tyrrell Hatton said.Tyrrell Hatton added that he left cash and a note for hotel staff apologizing for the mess before catching a flight just hours later. He further joked that if Team Europe was to pull off a rare away victory, which would be their first since the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, similar scenes could follow.Hatton also played the Amgen Irish Open recently, finishing tied for 42nd at 2-under par. His attention now turns to Bethpage, where Team Europe will look to defend the Ryder Cup in front of a New York crowd.When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off at the BMW PGA Championship?Tyrrell Hatton is set to compete at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday, September 11. Tyrrell Hatton will begin his opening round at 7:35 a.m. ET, playing alongside Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox.Here are the complete first-round tee times (all times ET):1:40 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero1:50 a.m. – Marcel Schneider, Jeong Weon Ko, Angel Ayora2:00 a.m. – Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper2:10 a.m. – Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill2:20 a.m. – Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell2:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra2:40 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen2:50 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown3:00 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim3:15 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai3:25 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Ad a.m. – Scott, Brooks Koepka3:35 a.m. – Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel3:45 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick3:55 a.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry4:05 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra4:15 a.m. – Erik Van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard4:25 a.m. – Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin4:35 a.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury4:50 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O’Hara, S a.m. – Bairstow5:00 a.m. – Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo5:10 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma5:20 a.m. – Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori5:30 a.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt5:40 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson5:50 a.m. – Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult6:00 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick6:15 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren6:25 a.m. – Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta6:35 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Frederic Lacroix, David Ravetto6:45 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier6:55 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui7:05 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier7:15 a.m. – Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners7:25 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Højgaard, Marco Penge7:35 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox7:45 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm8:00 a.m. – Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry8:10 a.m. – Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald8:20 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith8:30 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo8:40 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston8:50 a.m. – Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris9:00 a.m. – Darius Van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsström9:10 a.m. – Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker9:20 a.m. – Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia9:30 a.m. – Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin