  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tyrrell Hatton reveals waking up in vomit after making it to the Ryder Cup squad with Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton reveals waking up in vomit after making it to the Ryder Cup squad with Jon Rahm

By Sonali Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 20:36 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Tyrrell Hatton at LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton has shared a wild story from his celebrations after qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team alongside Jon Rahm. The Englishman admitted that the night ended with him waking up in his Indianapolis hotel room covered in vomit after a heavy drinking session.

Ad

The 33-year-old will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance later this month when Europe faces the United States at Bethpage Black from September 26-28. His automatic qualification came despite complications from his switch to LIV Golf earlier this year, with captain Luke Donald confirming his place following the league’s event in Indiana, where he finished tied for 32nd, with 9-under par.

Tyrrell Hatton revealed that he and Rahm marked the moment with an intense night of drinking that included wine, gin, and cocktails. (2:34 onwards):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I had six glasses of wine at dinner. Then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate. And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno sours and I was like: ‘Perfect, go on then,’” Hatton explained.

The session spiraled from there as every cocktail turned into a shot. The aftermath, however, was far from glamorous.

Ad
“When I got back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways and fell asleep face down in that position. Then I had woken myself up, throwing up in that position. I had then fallen back asleep and then as I’d woken up I had sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt,” Tyrrell Hatton said.
Ad
Ad

Tyrrell Hatton added that he left cash and a note for hotel staff apologizing for the mess before catching a flight just hours later. He further joked that if Team Europe was to pull off a rare away victory, which would be their first since the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, similar scenes could follow.

Hatton also played the Amgen Irish Open recently, finishing tied for 42nd at 2-under par. His attention now turns to Bethpage, where Team Europe will look to defend the Ryder Cup in front of a New York crowd.

Ad

When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off at the BMW PGA Championship?

Tyrrell Hatton is set to compete at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday, September 11. Tyrrell Hatton will begin his opening round at 7:35 a.m. ET, playing alongside Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox.

Here are the complete first-round tee times (all times ET):

  • 1:40 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero
  • 1:50 a.m. – Marcel Schneider, Jeong Weon Ko, Angel Ayora
  • 2:00 a.m. – Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper
  • 2:10 a.m. – Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill
  • 2:20 a.m. – Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell
  • 2:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra
  • 2:40 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • 2:50 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown
  • 3:00 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim
  • 3:15 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai
  • 3:25 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Ad a.m. – Scott, Brooks Koepka
  • 3:35 a.m. – Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel
  • 3:45 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 3:55 a.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry
  • 4:05 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 4:15 a.m. – Erik Van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard
  • 4:25 a.m. – Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin
  • 4:35 a.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury
  • 4:50 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O’Hara, S a.m. – Bairstow
  • 5:00 a.m. – Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo
  • 5:10 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 5:20 a.m. – Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori
  • 5:30 a.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt
  • 5:40 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson
  • 5:50 a.m. – Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult
  • 6:00 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 6:15 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren
  • 6:25 a.m. – Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta
  • 6:35 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Frederic Lacroix, David Ravetto
  • 6:45 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier
  • 6:55 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui
  • 7:05 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier
  • 7:15 a.m. – Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners
  • 7:25 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Højgaard, Marco Penge
  • 7:35 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox
  • 7:45 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm
  • 8:00 a.m. – Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry
  • 8:10 a.m. – Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald
  • 8:20 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith
  • 8:30 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo
  • 8:40 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston
  • 8:50 a.m. – Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris
  • 9:00 a.m. – Darius Van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsström
  • 9:10 a.m. – Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker
  • 9:20 a.m. – Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • 9:30 a.m. – Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications