US Open Qualifying 2024 final results: Who qualified on golf’s longest day?

Monday, June 3 was 'golf’s longest day' as the final US Open Qualifying took place in 10 sites across the United States and Canada. 44 out of the 687 players sealed their spot for the season's third major.

The US Open final qualifying took place in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Ontario in Canada. The event was a 36-hole one day stroke play, where many regular names on Tour tried to book the berth for the Pinehurst.

Names such as Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson have made it to the US Open. Hubbard topped the leaderboard at the Ridgeway, Ontario after shooting 64 and 63. Svensson finished second at three strokes behind him. At Jupiter, Flordia, PGA Tour veteran Matt Kuchar was the best performer with the likes of Daniel Berger and LIV Golf's Dean Burmester also making it to the US Open 2024.

The other big names who qualified for the US Open include the likes of Webb Simpson, Harry Higgs,Justin Lower, Seamus Power, Cam Davis, Nico Echavarria.

Here's a look at all the names who have made it to the third major championship of the season.

Who qualifed for the US Open 2024 via Final Qualifying?

Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada (Cherry Hill Club)

1. Mark Hubbard: 64-63

2. Adam Svensson: 65-65

3. Rico Hoey: 68-63

4. Davis Thompson: 63-69

T5. Greyson Sigg: 64-69

T5. Aaron Rai: 70-63

7. Ashton McCulloch (a): 65-69

1st alt. Matt Wallace: 71-64

2nd alt. Keith Mitchell: 68-67

Jupiter, Florida (The Bear’s Club)

1. Matt Kuchar: 70-67

T2. Daniel Berger: 65-73

T2. Dean Burmester: 68-70

4. Luke Clanton (a): 70-69

T5. Willie Mack III: 71-70 (qualified in 3-for-1 playoff T5)

1st alt. Brendan Valdes (a): 71-70 (lost in 3-for-1 playoff T5)

2nd alt. Thomas Ponder (a): 71-70 (lost in 3-for-1 playoff T5)

Alpharetta, Georgia (The Golf Club of Georgia)

T1. Jackson Buchanan (a): 64-67

T1. Chris Petefish: 65-66

3. Frederik Kjettrup (a): 66-66

1st alt. Connor Howe (a): 71-62

2nd alt. Carson Bacha (a): 68-66

Rockville, Maryland (Woodmont Country Club’s North Course)

T1. Tim Widing: 66-67

T1. Isaiah Salinda: 66-67

3. Wells Williams (a): 67-67

Summit, New Jersey (Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses)

T1. Benjamin James (a): 67-64

T1. Max Greyserman: 67-64

3. Andrew Svoboda: 68-65

T4. Jim Herman: 68-67 (qualified in 4-for-1 playoff T4)

1st alt. Michael Miller: 67-68 (lost in 4-for-1 playoff at T6)

2nd alt. Raul Pereda: 67-68 (lost in 4-for-1 playoff at T6)

Durham, North Carolina (Duke University Golf Club)

1. Frankie Capan III: 68-66

T2. Brian Campbell: 64-71

T2. Sam Bennett: 70-65

T4. Chesson Hadley: 68-68

T4. Webb Simpson: 67-69

T6. Carter Jenkins: 71-66 (qualified in 7-for-2 playoff T6)

T6. Harry Higgs: 70-67 (qualified in 7-for-2 playoff T6)

1st alt. Spencer Oxendine: 68-69 (lost in 7-for-2 playoff T6)

2nd alt. Matt Mccarty: 68-69 (lost in 7-for-2 playoff T6)

Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course)

T1. Justin Lower: 64-68

T1. Seamus Power: 64-68

T3. Brendon Todd: 68-65 (qualified in 4-for-3 playoff T3)

T3. Gunnar Broin (a): 65-68 (qualified in 4-for-3 playoff T3)

T3. Chris Naegel: 64-69 (qualified in 4-for-3 playoff T3)

1st alt. Otto Black: 68-65 (lost in 4-for-3 playoff at T3)

2nd alt. Joshua Lee: 69-65

Springfield, Ohio (Springfield Country Club)

1. Zac Blair: 66-65

T2. Beau Hossler: 65-67

T2. Carson Schaake: 65-67

T4. Cameron Davis: 65-68 (qualified in 2-for-1 playoff T4)

1st alt. Adam Scott: 64-69 (lost in 2-for-1 playoff T4)

2nd alt. Maxwell Moldovan: 68-66

Bend, Oregon (Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course)

1. Joey Vrzich: 70-69

2. Colin Prater (a): 68-73

Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)

1. David Puig: 68-64

2. Omar Morales (a): 68-65

T3. John Chin: 65-69

T3. Charles Reiter: 71-63