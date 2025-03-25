"Ultimate Cinema"; "This is the future, baby" – Fans erupt after Atlanta Drive GC's thrilling win in TGL's first final

Atlanta Drive GC earned a win over New York Golf Club in the thrilling first match of the TGL finals on Monday, March 24. They produced an impressive comeback to win the final two holes and take the lead in the finals.

For the first TGL final, NYGC had Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Rickie Fowler in action while Atlanta Drive featured Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay in their lineup.

Atlanta Drive won holes 2, 4, and 11 (with a hammer bonus) but New York GC took the lead by winning 5, 6, 10 (with a hammer bonus), and 13. However, Atlanta won the holes 14 and 15 to seal the win. Billy Horschel emerged as the best player and won three points in the singles for Atlanta.

Fans online were excited to see such a thrilling finish and had some interesting reactions. Many praised Billy Horschel for his clutch performance in the first final of TGL.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"One of the best matches this year! Ultimate Cinema!!!" one fan wrote.

"This is the future, baby! Can't wait to lose it all on the next match! 🤑," another fan wrote.

"Hell of match. Can’t wait for tomorrow," this fan remarked.

"Electric, Billy Ho might be my new favorite golfer 🙌🏼," one user opined.

"This is some edge-of-your-seat entertainment! Can't wait for more 🏆," this user commented.

"Golden Tee is intense," another fan posted.

Hole-by-hole scorecard for the TGL Final, Match 1 explored

Here's a look at the scorecard for the TGL Final, Match 1:

Hole ˘ - Tied (Tied 0-0)

˘ - Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 2 - Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC)

- Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC) Hole 3 - Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC)

- Tied (Atlanta Drive GC 1-0 New York GC) Hole 4 - Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 New York GC)

- Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-0 New York GC) Hole 5 - New York GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 New York GC)

- New York GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 2-1 New York GC) Hole 6 - New York GC wins hole (Tied 2-2)

- New York GC wins hole (Tied 2-2) Hole 7 - Tied (Tied 2-2)

- Tied (Tied 2-2) Hole 8 - Tied (Tied 2-2)

- Tied (Tied 2-2) Hole 9 - Tied (Tied 2-2)

- Tied (Tied 2-2) Hole 10 - New York GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (New York GC 4-2 Atlanta Drive GC)

- New York GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (New York GC 4-2 Atlanta Drive GC) Hole 11 - Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (Atlanta Drive GC 4-4 New York GC)

- Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Hammer Bonus) (Atlanta Drive GC 4-4 New York GC) Hole 12 - Tied (Tied 4-4)

- Tied (Tied 4-4) Hole 13 - New York GC wins hole (New York GC 5-4 Atlanta Drive GC)

- New York GC wins hole (New York GC 5-4 Atlanta Drive GC) Hole 14 - Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Tied 5-5)

- Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Tied 5-5) Hole 15 - Atlanta Drive GC wins hole (Atlanta Drive GC 6-5 New York GC)

