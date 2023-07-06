Uncovering the longest-standing player-caddie duos in LPGA 

The LPGA Tour is currently at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the US Women's Open 2023. Several professionals will be seen with different caddies than last year's, but several players have had a long-term relationship with their caddies, and it is still going strong.

Caddies play a significant role in golfers' careers. They not only carry the bag but also provide valuable support and assistance to golfers throughout their rounds. Sometimes these suggestions result in better performance for the player.

Here we will look at some of the longest-standing player-caddie duos on the LPGA Tour.

Five long-standing player-caddie pairings on the LPGA Tour

1) Inbee Park and Brad Beecher

Brad Beecher poses alongside his player Inbee Park of South Korea with the trophy after being named the 2014 HBC Caddy Of The Year

Inbee Park and Brad Beecher's partnership is more than 15 years old. Park won her first major at the 2008 US Women's Open, and Beecher was on her bag.

Together, the duo has won seven majors. As Park just gave birth to her daughter earlier this year, Beecher is with Danielle Kang for the time being.

2) Stacy Lewis and Travis Wilson

Stacy Lewis talks with her caddie, Travis Wilson during the third round of the 75th U.S. Women's Open Championship 2020

Stacy Lewis and Travis Wilson have shared the partnership since 2008, when she earned her LPGA Tour card. Since then, both have won 13 tournaments, including two majors.

3) Brooke Henderson and Brittany Henderson

Brooke Henderson of Canada and caddie Brittany Henderson wait to putt on the second green during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

Brooke's bags are carried by her elder sister Brittany, who herself has played college golf and on the Epson Tour briefly.

However, later, she decided to become a full-time caddie for her sister, and they won 13 LPGA Tour titles together.

The only event Brittany didn't caddie for Brooke was the 2015 Cambia Portland Classic, where she was also in the field.

However, Brooke went on to win the event after playing the Monday qualifying, becoming only the second player on the tour to do this.

4) Ashleigh Buhai and Tanya Paterson

Ashleigh Buhai switches clubs with her caddie Tanya Paterson during the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship 2022

Before signing Tanya Paterson as a caddie, Ashleigh Buhai used to have her then-fiance David carry her bag. However, once they got married, they decided not to continue to work together.

Buhai won her first LPGA title at the AIG Women’s British Open 2022 with Paterson. Paterson's husband, Mike, is also a caddie and has worked with Karrie Webb and So Yeon Ryu in the past.

5) Sei Young Kim and Paul Fusco

Sei Young Kim and Paul Fusco during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2020

Paul Fusco had a successful partnership with Vijay Singh. However, he later switched to the LPGA Tour.

He and Sei Young Kim have been working together since 2014, when the latter won her LPGA card at Q School. The duo has won 12 events, including the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Poll : 0 votes