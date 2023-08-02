“Unfortunately I think I haven’t done enough”: Padraig Harrington reflects on his 2023 Ryder Cup chances

Padraig Harrington is not too keen on his chances of making Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup team despite putting himself into contention recently.

The European team will be looking for redemption this year, after losing to the US in 2021. Headlined by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, captain Luke Donald is optimistic. As the captain of the 2021 European team, Padraig Harrington's name has often come up to make the team.

However, Harrington himself feels like he has not done enough to warrant a spot. Ever since turning senior, he has enjoyed quite a lot of success on the Champions Tour. However, his 42nd place finish at the Scottish Open and 64th place finish at the Open Championship has put his spot in jeapordy. Speaking about it, Harrington said via Mirror:

"Unfortunately I think I haven’t done enough. As I’m playing such a limited schedule on the regular tour, I needed to do more in the Scottish [Open] and The Open, those in particular."

Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup future looks bleak after lack of golf on regular tours

According to Harrington, his subpar performance in the Scottish Open and the Open Championships, coupled with the fact that he has not been a regular on the golf tours, is reason enough for him to take himself out of contention for the Ryder Cup team. He said:

"I needed to push forward, but I just think I haven’t played enough events to give myself a better [chance], I know there are a couple of events to go but even then."

Padraig Harrington was not at the dinner hosted by Captain Luke Donald for Ryder Cup hopefuls ahead of the Scottish Open. However, the fact that he is even in the conversation for a spot on the team is worthy of applaud, considering that he captained the team two years ago.

"I have talked to Luke about it [being selected], we have talked about it. But I think he had about 18 of his players at a dinner in Scotland and I was not there so I was always outside that fringe, so I needed to push on in Scotland and The Open.”

Aside from Rahm and McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose are looking like strong hopefuls to be a part of the 2023 Europe Team.