‘Unfortunately pretty colours don’t win tournaments’: Golf world reacts to Charlie Woods’ gameplay at the AJGA

Despite a wild array of scores on the 18 holes, Charlie Woods ended his AJGA event round at two under par. A 70 is not the most thrilling score, but it is an acceptable outcome for the amateur golfer.

The way in which he got it might not be as acceptable. He made just three pars through the entire round, and he struggled on more than a few holes. There were high highs and low lows, and it made for a colorful scoresheet after the fact.

Golf fans were not impressed with the results, though. While Woods' day is interesting, it wasn't an elite performance in the eyes of the fans. They took to the comments to voice their opinion.

"I am all here for a cross between Tiger [Woods] and Jordan [Spieth]. That would be box office," one added.

"5 [bogeys] and a triple, 2 under is an amazing ride," another remarked.

"Why don’t you give it a rest with this kid," another chimed in.

"Just watching his game and seeing how there’s so many other players his age that are a lot better than him I have a feeling that if he does make the tour, he’s going to be mid tier as a pro," one analyzed.

Woods had six bogeys, one of which was a triple bogey, but he offset that with eight birdies and an impressive eagle.

Tiger Woods believes in Charlie Woods' growth

Tiger Woods is a 15-time Major winner. He also has 82 PGA Tour championships. There is a case to be made that he is the greatest golfer of all time, and had he never gotten hurt or into scandals, those numbers might be even bigger.

Charlie Woods has his father's support (Image via Getty)

For that reason, expectations are high for Charlie Woods. While he hasn't always played well on the amateur circuit, he still has his father's backing. Via Mirror, Tiger said at the PNC Championship in December:

"He has gotten better at every facet of the game. I know he's been doing this in front of the media for a long time, but I think it's incredible what he's been able to accomplish so far, and the ceiling that he has is unlimited."

Since 2020, the Woods' duo has competed at the PNC Championship, an unofficial, familial, team-based outing on the PGA Tour. They routinely place well. Last year, they finished second to Bernhard Langer and his son. Charlie Woods made his first career hole-in-one at the event.

