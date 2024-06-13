“Unless you’re in Canada then you can’t watch it” – Fans report telecasting issues minutes after the US Open 2024’s start

The US Open is experiencing some broadcast issues. Just moments after the tournament officially teed off, many fans could not watch from home. For one of the biggest events in golf this year, that is surely a less-than-ideal start.

While it doesn't impact the event itself at Pinehurst, it hurts the viewership ratings, which also help grow the game.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration with the telecast. Several golfers are already through their first hole, and fans at home haven't been able to see that.

“Unless you’re in Canada then you can’t watch it.”

"But not live in Australia due to technical difficulties," another fan added.

"TV coverage for major tournaments is awful," one chimed in.

"Thought I’d settle in with my coffee after a long day of work and watch the US open but Kayo Sports have screwed the pooch again. Absolutely love the high prices for average broadcast," another lamented.

"We’ve got transmission issues across the US Open coverage. Its 2024. Why. Seriously," one fan exclaimed.

"Fox Sports apologizing for the delay at US Open = incoming feed / poor transmission / no coverage yet / supposed to start 8:30pm for our telecast in AUS / gonna start putting my meals in containers & have my dinner!" one stated.

These are not the reactions the golf world wanted to see this morning. What was supposed to be a historic morning has been tarnished by technical difficulties.

How to watch the US Open 2024

Eventually, all broadcast networks and streaming services will fix the issues for those across the world. At that point, every fan will be able to watch the US Open. Here's how they can do just that right now.

Watch the Major tournament on June 13

The morning TV coverage began at 6:30 am and will run to 5 pm EST. You can watch on USA Network or Fubo.tv, which has a free trial for first-time users. At 5 pm EST, the coverage will go to streaming network Peacock until 8 pm.

Friday's action will be on Peacock from 6:30 am to 1 pm. It will then go to NBC until 7 pm and be on Fubo.tv as well. From 7-8 pm, there will be some coverage on Peacock again.