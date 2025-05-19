“Unlike Rory McIlroy”; “Ryder cup teammates” – Fans react to Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘class’ act at PGA Championship

Fans on social media have reacted to Bryson DeChambeau congratulating Scottie Scheffler on his victory at the 2025 PGA Championship. The second major of the year wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, May 18, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. The World No. 1 lifted the Wanamaker Trophy.

Following Scheffler's win, Bryson DeChambeau met him outside the scoring area to congratulate him. Moreover, even Jon Rahm congratulated the American golfer on his big win.

LIV Golf's Editorial Director Mike McAllister shared a picture of Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler on X with a caption:

"DeChambeau and Rahm each congratulated Scheffler and his wife after his win. Bryson, who finished 40 minutes earlier, met Scheffler outside of scoring. Rahm went inside scoring. Both players also spoke to the media after their rounds."

Fans in the comment section gave their opinion on this meetup.

"Ryder cup teammates," a fan said.

"Unlike Rory," another fan added.

"Rory nowhere to be found," one more fan said.

Some fans even called it "class from both."

"Class from both; Well played Scottie. He’s the best player in the world & when in form, he’s unbeatable," a fan wrote.

"Yep. It's called being a professional," another fan added.

"I'm happy to see top talent being respectful and congratulatory. All these guys want to play vs the best in the world every week. Let the Merger happen or make Co-Tour events on the regular schedule," one more fan added.

How did Bryson DeChambeau play at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Bryson DeChambeau had an amazing outing at the major and settled in second place. The American golfer teed it up on the first tee hole for the opening round on Thursday, May 15.

DeChambeau made a bogey on the third hole and then added three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of even-par 71. In the second round, he started with a birdie on the tenth and carded a birdie on the 16th. On the back nine, the LIV golfer made three birdies and two bogeys for a round of 3-under 68.

DeChambeau was impressive even in the third round and carded 2-under 69. He started with a birdie on the first hole and then made two more birdies on the seventh and eighth holes and two birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey on the back nine.

Bryson DeChambeau continued with his good game even in the final round. On the front nine, he made two birdies and a bogey, and three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for 1-under 70. He settled in T2, five strokes behind the winner Scottie Scheffler.

