"Unlucky to not get picked" - Lee Westwood voices support for Adrian Meronk amid controversy over Luke Donald's Ryder Cup picks 

Lee Westwood is an English veteran golfer who has played in multiple Ryder Cups while winning numerous accolades for Team Europe. The 50-year old resigned from the cup team this year after regular appearances spanning multiple decades. The team chosen by captain Luke Donald for this year's event features many talented golfers but has also sparked controversy over notable omissions.

Polish golfer Adrian Meronk is amongst the many prominent golfers to be snubbed from this year's Ryder Cup. Westwood voiced his astonishment at the snub and felt Meronk was extremely unlucky to not be included in the six-man list.

"Just got in from playing golf at @CloseHouseGolf and catching up with all the 'experts'."

Westwood added via a tweet.

"I’d just say that 3rd on the @DPWorldTour points list, 1st and 2nd in 2 outings at the RC [Ryder Cup] venue. @AdrianMeronk should consider himself unlucky to not get picked."

Meronk has had a decent run in the Ryder Cup and tasted success in previous years. The Polish golfer also won the Italian Open this year and was on his way to get a call-up for the Ryder Cup. However, his snub comes as a shock to many, including golf veterans like Lee Westwood. Additionally, Meron also holds the third spot in the DP World Tour Rankings - behind Jon Rahm and Rory Mcllroy.

Lee Westwood consoles Luke Donald's controversial Ryder Cup decision

Luke Donald chose an extremely young team for Europe with several golfers playing their first Ryder Cup. Lee Westwood believes that the team needs some experience, however young golfers should also get a chance to prove their worth.

Lee Westwood referenced his 2006 call-up for the Ryder Cup when he was chosen alongside Darren Clarke while speaking for a need in experience.

"If you don’t qualify you can’t really complain. Picking 4 rookies out of 6 picks would probably be a step too far for any captain."

Westwood added via The Mirror.

"Darren and I did get picked in 06 partially due to our records around the K Club however. Horses 4 courses."

The upcoming Ryder Cup will be of extreme importance to Team Europe who will be looking to take their crown back from Team USA after being defeated in 2021. With a newly rejuvenated team fielded by captain Luke Donald, the expectations are pretty high for Team Europe.