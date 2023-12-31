Unraveling the factors behind PGA Tour’s 1,600,000 viewer lead over LIV Golf

As per reports, LIV Golf's average viewership this season was nearly 200,000, which is nine times less than the PGA Tour. Besides, it could hardly earn a return of around $100 million.

According to Golf.com's recent report, the PGA Tour had an average viewership of 1.89 million, roughly 1.6 million more than the Saudi-backed circuit.

Earlier this year, LIV struck a deal with CW under the mutual revenue-sharing model. However, it could hardly earn around $3 million from TV broadcasts. CW's average viewership was 500,000, three times more than that for LIV events.

There are several factors behind this large gap between the views of two rival circuits. For the uninitiated, nearly half of LIV's events were scheduled at the same time as the PGA Tour events. The major reason is the telecast partners and their reach. While LIV has CW, the Tour has a deal with NBC, which has a wider audience.

Even on the streaming front, LIV has its own app, while the Tour has deals with ESPN+ and Peacock. The report disclosed that the tour's events were the most watched programs on ESPN+. On the other hand, LIV has yet to reveal its numbers.

Another factor could be the level of competition. LIV Golf has a three-day, 54-hole format, while the Tour's events are played over four days and 72 holes. While LIV doesn't have a cut, the majority of Tour events have a cut halfway through the competition. This makes the competition a little tougher, with very little room for error. On the other hand, LIV's game is more fun-oriented and sometimes looks non-serious from a fan's point of view.

It's not that LIV Golf doesn't have star value, as it has signed multiple major winners, including Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson. However, it seems the PGA Tour's brand has played an important role in fans' loyalty towards it. The Tour had Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and youngsters like Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, who have slowly established themselves as fan favorites.

In terms of brand value, the PGA Tour is a nearly 100-year-old product. The events have a rich history and are played at iconic venues. On the other hand, LIV is only two years old, and it will likely take a lot of time for the league to create a loyal fanbase.

Earlier this month, LIV Golf made their biggest signing in Rahm. Many feel that he might turn it around for the Saudi-backed circuit, but it will not be easy. Tiger Woods, the biggest face in the golf world, has announced his comeback, which means the Tour will continue to have an edge over the breakaway league.

It will be interesting to see if things change in 2024 or if it will take some more time to challenge the PGA Tour's monopoly on TV ratings.

What's next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour is set to begin its new season in the first week of January. The Sentry Tournament of Champions will commence on January 4 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. It will be the first significant event of the season, with a purse size of $20 million.