Unruly fans almost spoiled Charlie Woods’ Cognizant Classic pre-qualifying round: Report

Charlie Woods had a tough time during his pre-qualifying event at the Cognizant Classic, as he didn't have a desirable round on Thursday. Moreover, his day was also spoiled by ill-mannered fans who got too close to him and disturbed his rhythm.

In his quest to get into his first PGA Tour event, Charlie Woods was at Lost Lake Golf Club for the pre-qualifying round of the Cognizant Classic. He was accompanied by his mother, Elin, while his dad, Tiger, was absent from the course.

It seemed the craze for him was only getting higher, so much so that the situation seemed to go uncontrollable due to some fans' behavior. Woods hit an out-of-bounds drive on hole No. 5, and many fans reportedly rushed toward the rough to pick up the ball as a souvenir.

As there were no ropes, a little while later, fans, ignoring the officials' request, began to barge in and get closer to the 15-year-old golfer. The Palm Beach Post reported that more than 50 fans followed him on the back nine. It included one woman who had brought her granddaughter from school to see Charlie Woods.

On the 12th green, one fan rushed toward Charlie to get his autograph on Tiger's book, 'How I Play Golf.' An official tried to stop her, saying that it wasn't permitted, but the fan shushed him and yelled that she lived there.

Did Charlie Woods qualify for the Monday Qualifier of the Cognizant Classic?

Charlie Woods failed to advance to the Monday Qualifier of the Cognizant Classic, as he shot a 16-over 86 on Thursday in the pre-qualifier. His round didn't consist of a birdie as he sank four bogeys, two double bogeys, and a 12 on hole 7, finishing T110 at Lost Lake Golf Club.

Billy Basham finished first after shooting 5-under 65, one better than Will Frodigh. Kevin Johnson, Chris Nido, Luis Gagne, Kamaiu Johnson, Patrick Flavin and Dylan Van Fossen were tied for third and were the remaining seven who made it to the Monday Qualifier.

