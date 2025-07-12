‘Unsatisfied’ Brandel Chamblee calls out British Airlines for misplaced luggage

American golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has called out British Airways on social media. He traveled this week from London Heathrow to Dublin, but his luggage hasn’t arrived.

Ad

Talking about his frustration, the former PGA Tour player slammed the airline in an X post. He penned down a long message, calling himself "an unsatisfied customer."

"Hey @British_Airways any chance you could send my luggage along from London Heathrow to Dublin? Thanks to some AirTags I can see exactly where they are, presumably in your care, and they have been sitting in the same spot for roughly 24 hours, despite several phone calls and emails. I suppose I could wear the same suit all next week, but I’m afraid by midweek, I’d have to sit downwind of my colleagues. Sincerely, An unsatisfied customer," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

British Airways responded to his post in the comments section and wrote:

"We're sorry your bags are delayed. Can you DM us your WorldTracer reference and contact details, along with a screenshot from the airtags?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brandel Chamblee replied to the airline’s message, writing:

"I’ve sent all the necessary/requested info, both yesterday (numerous times) and now today, as well as screenshots where the bags are in terminal 5 and cannot get a reply as to when to expect the bags to be delivered in Dublin."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The golfers are preparing for the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The major will officially start next week, and players are competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in Scotland ahead of that. While many players are enjoying their time in Europe, Brandel Chamblee had an unpleasant experience ahead of the major.

Brandel Chamblee shares his experience playing at Trump Turnberry

Last week, Brandel Chamblee played a round of golf at Trump Turnberry, a golf course located in southwest Scotland that has hosted the Open Championship in the past. The golf analyst shared his experience at the venue in an X post, writing:

Ad

"Played at @TrumpTurnberry today, where there hasn’t been an @TheOpen since 2009. It is arguably the best links course in the whole of the UK and inarguably one of the best courses in the world. Why does it seem that Turnberry is not on the Open rota anymore?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Open Championship takes place at different venues every year. It was held in Turnberry in 2009, when Stewart Cink registered a win by defeating Tom Watson in a playoff.

Brandel Chamblee played in the Open Championship in his professional golf career before venturing into broadcasting. He made his debut at the major with a T66 finish in 1987 and competed again in 1995 but missed the cut. His last outing at the major was in 2001, where he finished T62, his best result in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More